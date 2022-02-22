Tonawanda's Trevin Boling finds focus on reading, finds his own path as a Warrior

On a rainy Tuesday in Tonawanda, senior Trevin Boling’s prerogative is to focus. He’s already completed multiple workouts before the Warriors’ game against Middle Early College. Capping his routine is reading "The Inner Game of Tennis” by Timothy Gallwey on the bus ride to the gym.
It’s a book Boling discovered after coming across nationally ranked Jared McCain, a junior guard from Corona, Calif., reading it. The pages captured Boling’s attention, as it’s helped him focus on the court all season. Especially in Tonawanda’s 71-56 loss to Middle Early College, which featured Boling finishing with 24 points and five rebounds.
Boling is the first Warriors player to reach the milestone. He leads Section VI in scoring at 33.5 points per game.
“It’s called ‘The Inner Game,’ because it’s the inside of you, the mental side,” Boling said. “It’s about confidence. If you miss a couple of shots, it is what it is. Just keep going.”
Just like how some people read the Bible first thing in the morning and before bed, Boling reads a few pages is his preparation before entering his place of sanctuary, the basketball court. His commitment to the book grew following a season-low 19-point outing against JFK, as he didn't read before the game.
Boling, a 6-1 junior, scored 45 points – the highest total in Western New York so far this season – in a 68-65 loss to Pioneer on Tuesday to reach the milestone.
“We’re not going to win too many games if you’re scoring 19,” Tonawanda head coach Rod Middleton told Boling. “That is what it is.”
Following the game, the third consecutive contest in which Bolding didn’t eclipse 30 points, the two had a heart-to-heart, extra film sessions and, more importantly, extra gym time. The slump led Boling to change his routine and join his coach multiple times a day in the gym when possible.
“One thing I told him from day one is I’m going to be honest,” Middleton said. “Whether he wants to hear it or not. … He knows when I’m telling him something, it's legit. I’m not just saying it to say it. There’s games I tell him, ‘Hey, you lost this game for us’ and other games, ‘Hey, you won the game.’ I don’t sugarcoat anything with him.”
Since the conversation and routine change, Boling scored 40-plus in consecutive games and ended the regular-season on an 11-game 30-point streak.
Bowling's and Middleton’s relationship has blossomed over their time together. Although Middleton, a former University at Buffalo guard, at times can have a tough-love approach to his lead player, it’s all coming from the heart. He knows Boling wants what he had: a Division I scholarship and a professional career.
Steps can’t be skipped to obtain a feat only two percent of high school and college athletes can experience. To get there, Boling has to perform and become the reason people should care about Tonawanda basketball.
“’We’re only going to go as far as you take us,’” Middleton told Boling. “It was a heart-to-heart, and I just told him, ‘You have to be better, not only from a scoring standpoint …’ if this is the path you chose to stay here, then you have to show you’re capable of carrying this type of load.”
After averaging more than 27 points a game last season, Boling had to weigh his options over the summer. Remain a Warrior, or transfer to St. Joe’s or The Park School.
Boling started his high school career with the Marauders before transferring home, and years later he had the opportunity to return. He was already the man at Tonawanda, but becoming indelible was enticing.
“Tonawanda was just home,” he said. “I knew I didn’t have to leave to get the recognition I deserve. I just decided to stay. Who knows if I would’ve gotten 1,000 or 2,000 points? It’s not about scoring at the end of the day, but it just looks nice.”
The sentiment was felt by his brother Trey, a guard at Division II D’Youville, and a St. Joe’s alum. He was initially upset when Trevin didn’t follow in his footsteps, but understood part of being different people includes different paths.
“My thing was I always wanted him to play at the highest level of competition he can,” Trey said. “St. Joe’s was an opportunity to do that. They’re in the best league in Western New York and play against the best teams in Western New York. I think it came down to Tonawanda being a good fit for him. It gave him an opportunity to post a lot of accolades and break a lot of records.”
Staying home meant Boling had to sacrifice the increased competition and reverence of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association. When the Warriors’ season ends, both player and coach will increase efforts to spread the word on Boling.
The senior guard has had communication with a few Division III schools and a Division II institution. Doing a post-grad year, akin to his coach, hasn’t been ruled out, but the focus is to find a college that’s the best fit.
“He’s probably a D2 player right now,” Middleton said. “I think he’s maybe a year or two away from being Division I. I definitely think if he continues to work, he can get there. It’s just going to be what school is going to give him an opportunity to showcase what he can do.”
Having attended powerhouse Brewster Academy and being an alum of the Bulls, Middleton has leveraged his connections to receive feedback from Canisius College’s Calvin Cage and Middle Tennessee’s Turner Battle on what Boling needs to do to improve and get an idea of what level he could reach.
“People always say it’s a blessing just to play D3, but I want to play the highest level I can, like D2, D1 level. I’m just not going to stop working until I achieve that.”