Tonawanda's Trevin Boling finds focus on reading, finds his own path as a Warrior

Staying home meant Boling had to sacrifice the increased competition and reverence of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association. When the Warriors’ season ends, both player and coach will increase efforts to spread the word on Boling.

The senior guard has had communication with a few Division III schools and a Division II institution. Doing a post-grad year, akin to his coach, hasn’t been ruled out, but the focus is to find a college that’s the best fit.

“He’s probably a D2 player right now,” Middleton said. “I think he’s maybe a year or two away from being Division I. I definitely think if he continues to work, he can get there. It’s just going to be what school is going to give him an opportunity to showcase what he can do.”

Having attended powerhouse Brewster Academy and being an alum of the Bulls, Middleton has leveraged his connections to receive feedback from Canisius College’s Calvin Cage and Middle Tennessee’s Turner Battle on what Boling needs to do to improve and get an idea of what level he could reach.