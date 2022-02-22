Tonawanda's Trevin Boling finds focus in reading, finds his own path as a Warrior

Bowling's and Middleton’s relationship has blossomed over their time together. Although Middleton, a former University at Buffalo guard, at times can have a tough-love approach to his lead player, it’s all coming from the heart. He knows Boling wants what he had: a Division I scholarship and a professional career.

Steps can’t be skipped to obtain a feat only two percent of high school and college athletes can experience. To get there, Boling has to perform and become the reason people should care about Tonawanda basketball.

“’We’re only going to go as far as you take us,’” Middleton told Boling. “It was a heart-to-heart, and I just told him, ‘You have to be better, not only from a scoring standpoint …’ if this is the path you chose to stay here, then you have to show you’re capable of carrying this type of load.”

After averaging more than 27 points a game last season, Boling had to weigh his options over the summer. Remain a Warrior, or transfer to St. Joe’s or The Park School.