Tonawanda's Trevin Boling commits to D'Youville basketball

Coming off a senior season in which he led Section VI in scoring, Tonawanda's Trevin Boling has committed to Division II D'Youville College. He wrote he was "110% committed" in a post on social media Saturday.

Boling averaged 33 points per game and became the first Tonawanda player to reach 2,000 points.

He will join a D'Youville class that includes City Honors’ Caleb Chapman, Bishop Timon-St. Jude’s Kevin Thompson and Charter School for Applied Technologies’ Greg Sanders.

The freshmen will have a new coach, though, as Earl Shunk will retire at the end of May after 11 seasons.

“Obviously, there’s a little bit of risk involved,” Boling said. “That coach didn’t recruit you and there’s going to be another one coming in and they have no idea who you are. I’m just going to be the same hard worker, just do what I have to do and everything should play out on its own.”

Boling is familiar with the D'Youville program because his brother, Trey, has just finished his junior season.

The recruiting process for Boling included prep schools (Experience Academy), junior colleges (Herkimer), and Division III schools (Fredonia State). D'Youville was his only Division II offer.

“It was pretty much knowing I could play at that D2 level,” Boling said. “When people see me they’re like, ‘Obviously, he has talent, but he needs to get bigger in size.’ If I already got that offer to play at that level, I might as well take it, because I know I’m ready for that level and I know I’ll be working hard this entire summer.”

West Seneca signees

West Seneca West announced the following student-athletes have signed letters of intent: Grace Eagen and Emily Cutrona for softball at Keuka College; Leah McKibbin and Kira Grzechowiak for lacrosse at Buffalo State; Brian Bork for tennis at RIT; Justin Piwowarczyk for football at the University at Buffalo; Chloe Wegelin for rowing at St. John Fisher; Macayla Miller for softball at Fredonia; Alex Knowles for football at Alfred; Tyler Janak for baseball at Baldwin Wallace.

West Seneca East football player Alex Rogowski will play at Allegheny College.