Tonawanda junior guard Trevin Boling eclipses 1,000 career points
Tonawanda junior guard Trevin Boling eclipses 1,000 career points

  • Updated
Tonawanda point guard Trevin Boling eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in style. 

Boling, a 6-1 junior, scored 45 points – the highest total in Western New York so far this season – in a 68-65 loss to Pioneer on Tuesday to reach the milestone. 

Boling entered the game 33 points from 1,000 and now stands at 1,012 points entering Thursday's game against Iroquois. He is 173 points away from breaking the school record set by Jesse Lalka, a 2012 graduate who went on to play at Daemen College.

Through three games this season, he is averaging 27.3 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Tonawanda had a 16-point halftime lead, but Pioneer rallied for the narrow victory. Jasiah Jarocinski had 31 points and 16 rebounds for Pioneer.

