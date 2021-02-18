Tonawanda junior guard Trevin Boling eclipses 1,000 career points

Tonawanda point guard Trevin Boling eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in style.

Boling, a 6-1 junior, scored 45 points – the highest total in Western New York so far this season – in a 68-65 loss to Pioneer on Tuesday to reach the milestone.

Boling entered the game 33 points from 1,000 and now stands at 1,012 points entering Thursday's game against Iroquois. He is 173 points away from breaking the school record set by Jesse Lalka, a 2012 graduate who went on to play at Daemen College.