Bishop Timon sophomore Gerald McCloud and St. Joe’s sophomore Dennis Bobbitt are coming home as state Catholic track champions.

McCloud won the high jump and Bobbitt won the long jump Saturday at the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association’s Intersectional Outdoor Championships in track and field at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in Manhattan.

McCloud set the school record in clearing 6 feet, 2 inches, beating a group of three who cleared 6 feet. He was among 12 athletes from Timon who made the trip to the state meet.

Bobbitt jumped an even 21 feet to win his event. Second-place finisher Steve Dowdy Jr. on Iona Prep had a top jump of 20-9.25.

A contingent of Western New York athletes took home second-place finishes, including Buffalo Seminary junior Fiona Murphy, who was second in the 3000 in 10:26.31.

Ruby Nowak, a sophomore from St. Mary’s was second in the discus with a throw of 102-2 and fourth in the shot put (28-7). Her St. Mary's teammate, junior Emilia Palomba, was fifth (27-9).

Senior Kai Messmer from St. Joe’s was second in the triple jump at 43-5.5. Teammate Andrew Krug was fifth (40-9). Krug also was fifth in the triple jump (40-9).

Nardin junior Stephanie Derkovitz was second in the long jump (17-2). She was sixth in the 100 meters (13.35).

St. Francis junior Romeo Valle was third in the shot put with a throw of 46-10, with Bishop Timon junior Kyiree Farr in fourth (45-0) and Michael Moser of St. Joe's in sixth (43-9).

Braden Dunn, a senior at Canisius, was fifth in the 100 meters (11.41).

Michael Stadler, a sophomore at St. Francis, was fifth in the 800 (1:58.77).

Dominic Davis from St. Francis was sixth in the 400 hurdles (59.07).

Sacred Heart senior Catherine Pivarunas was sixth in the discus (87-8).

Nardin freshman Julia Weyer was sixth in the 1500 meters (5:05.66).

In the 3200, St. Joe's junior Sam Tomm was sixth ( 9:51.03).

In the triple jump, Sacred Heart junior Natalie Foglia was seventh (30-10).

Bishop Timon's Jayvon Newkirk was eighth in the 200 (23.12).

In the 4 x 800 relay, Sacred Heart in sixth (10:28.69) and Nardin was seventh (10:31.94). The Sharks were eighth in the 4 x 800 (4:34.15).

In the 4 x 100, St. Joe's finished seventh (44.47).