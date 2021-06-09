Timon stays in-house and within UB family, hires Matt Weiser as football coach

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude is staying in-house for its next football coach.

Matt Weiser shifts over from defensive coordinator to head coach for the Tigers, according to an announcement by the school via Twitter.

Weiser, 28, is the University at Buffalo’s all-time leader in catches for tight ends and was a first-team All Mid-American Conference selection during his time with the Bulls.

Weiser takes over for Joe Licata, who left as Timon’s athletic director and football coach to take a job on the coaching staff of new UB head coach Maurice Linguist.

“I couldn’t be more humbled, honored and excited to be the next head football coach at Bishop Timon,” Weiser said in a statement. “Timon truly is a special place. The pride, the resilience and history of this community is second to none.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.