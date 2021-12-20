Timon, St. Francis hockey teams aim to bring awareness to suicide prevention

Besch served as a goalie for St. Francis’ prep team more than a decade ago and graduated in 2006. He died in February 2020 at age 32.

Besch, who served in the military, was a student at Anthony Micucci's goalie school during his playing days. With Miccuci now director of hockey at St. Francis and with Jack Panek, Chris' nephew, as the Frannies’ head coach having Tuesday's fundraiser during the game made sense.

"With Chris being a staple in Western New York hockey and his nephew coaching here, we just thought it would be a wonderful thing to do for both schools," Micucci said.

Chris Panek seemingly knew everybody in the Western New York hockey community. He received the J. Michael Duffet Award from the Buffalo Sabres for his contributions to area youth hockey. The Timon Athletics Hall of Famer, former Tigers hockey coach and Canisius College hockey broadcaster died in August 2020 at age 53.