Timon, St. Francis hockey teams aim to bring awareness to suicide prevention

The Bishop Timon-St. Jude and St. Francis boys hockey teams will try to bring awareness to the serious issue of suicide prevention Tuesday night at Buffalo RiverWorks.
The teams meet in an 8 p.m. Federation game, with proceeds from ticket sales being donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
The game is being held in memory of former Timon coach Chris Panek and former St. Francis goaltender Max Besch, both of whom committed suicide, according to tweets promoting the game.
"Mental health is something that impacts us all, and sports can play a key role in our communities in promoting good mental health, staying connected, and getting help with needed," said Missy Stolfi, the area director for the Western and Greater Central New York chapters of AFSW. "Many people in our Western New York community have been touched by suicide, and this memorial game is one way for loss survivors to help heal and bring attention and education around this leading cause of death."
Please join us next Tuesday as we bring awareness to suicide prevention. As well as to honor the memories of former Saint Francis goalie Max Besch and former Timon Coach Chris Panek. pic.twitter.com/Bh5XlIZmV0— Saint Francis Varsity Fed Hockey (@SaintFrancisFed) December 15, 2021
Besch served as a goalie for St. Francis’ prep team more than a decade ago and graduated in 2006. He died in February 2020 at age 32.
Besch, who served in the military, was a student at Anthony Micucci's goalie school during his playing days. With Miccuci now director of hockey at St. Francis and with Jack Panek, Chris' nephew, as the Frannies’ head coach having Tuesday's fundraiser during the game made sense.
"With Chris being a staple in Western New York hockey and his nephew coaching here, we just thought it would be a wonderful thing to do for both schools," Micucci said.
Chris Panek seemingly knew everybody in the Western New York hockey community. He received the J. Michael Duffet Award from the Buffalo Sabres for his contributions to area youth hockey. The Timon Athletics Hall of Famer, former Tigers hockey coach and Canisius College hockey broadcaster died in August 2020 at age 53.
“There’s two guys who lost their life in the worst way you can imagine,” said Jack Panek. “I think when people do that they think they’re all alone and the walls are coming in on them. We know this organization is a great organization, and we want to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other families like us and Max Besch’s family. … We want to make sure this happens less or never at all one day.”
According to cdc.gov website, suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States. In 2019, it was the cause of death in more than 47,500 people, which is about one death every 11 minutes.
The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. In 2019, 12 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.4 million attempted suicide, according to the website.
The event at RiverWorks also features a Timon Alumni hockey game from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.
The American Foundation for Suicide Awareness will have a board member and volunteers at the game at an information table. Plans call for selling gear and 50-50 raffles with all the proceeds going to the organization.
“Our biggest goal is to raise awareness,” said Dave Panek, a Timon assistant, Jack’s older brother and nephew of Chris. “We’ll be mentioning (other) names from the Timon community (who committed suicide). … It’s a stigma we all want to end but we must know it’s OK to get help.”
Joe Panek, another of Chris’ nephews, is also a Timon assistant.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. If you or someone you know needs help, visit afsp.org/get-help