Timon rallies to an 80-77 victory over St. Joe's in meeting of ranked teams

Bishop Timon, ranked No. 1 in The News’ small schools poll, trailed for a majority of the game Friday as it hosted the No. 8-ranked large school, St. Joseph’s.

The Monsignor Martin matchup was close throughout, but it seemed as if the Marauders were on their way to a fifth consecutive victory until the Tigers starting chipping into the lead.

Following a Timon timeout, senior Malachi Parker scored a layup off the inbounds for the Tigers to make it a 75-74 game with 57 seconds remaining. The teams traded free throws from there.

Trailing by three, St. Joe’s (8-7) had an opportunity to tie the game with 0.6 seconds left, but senior Sam Greco missed the tying three-pointer as Timon (12-2) held on for an 80-77 victory to win their sixth straight game.

“It was a great team effort,” Bishop Timon coach Jason Rowe said. “When we got down guys didn’t get down on themselves. They kept a level head and started to execute and play better. Our defense got better and they kept St. Joes off the glass. It was a great game and it’s always like this when we play them.”

Four of their last five meetings in this rivalry have been decided by five points or less.

Keeping the game within a narrow margin for Timon was junior Jaiden Harrison, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-8 from three. Harrison, who performed with representatives of the University at Albany in attendance, also had 10 rebounds and four steals.

“When we were down coach told us to fight,” Harrison said. “We came together as one to get the win. It feels good to get the win because we did it together as a team and played defense, it was a great game. When we’re down we stay cool, calm, and relaxed. We just wanted it more.”

As Harrison was shifty with the ball, St. Joe’s had senior Isaiah Odom (20 points) face-guarding him throughout the game. If it wasn’t Odom, it was someone else, but the coverage the Marauders played on the junior guard didn’t seem him to phase him.

It was a smart strategy by St. Joe's to key in on Harrison because Timon was playing without its third-leading scorer, junior Jacob Humphrey (16.3 points), due to a concussion.

“It’s the maturation of Jaiden for sure,” Rowe said. “Here’s a guy where maybe two years ago if he was face-guarded he might’ve been frustrated, push-off, or just do something. Now here he is being face-guarded against a very good St. Joe's team and he kept a level head.”

When Harrison wasn’t scoring, it was sophomore Nakyhi Harris coming through for the Marauders with big-time rebounds and clutch shot-making. Harris finished 22 points, going 6-of-9 from the field and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line, along with grabbing 12 rebounds, 10 offensive.

“I just had to dig deep and find a way to get those rebounds,” Harris said. “Nobody was boxing me out so I could just go get it and make extra plays for my team and give them extra possessions to get back into the ball game and come back.”

Hearing Harris had over 10 offensive rebounds brought a smile to Rowe’s face as the sophomore’s performance served as another reminder of his ability to excel at doing the minute things on the court.

“That’s awesome because it just shows his maturation as a player,” Rowe said. “Sometimes you have to do the other things and he’s been doing a phenomenal job for us doing that.”

Around the gyms

Nichols junior Jakhyi Rainey scored his 1,000th point on Monday against Taylor Allerdice (PA) and was honored during Friday’s home game against Park.

Nichols junior captain Parker Rey scored 48 points in the Vikings 93-76 win against Park. Rey entered Friday averaging 17.1 points.

Lancaster, ranked No. 3 in The News’ large school girls poll, beat Nichols, tied for No. 1 in the polls, 76-66.

Wilson's girls basketball team extended its Niagara-Orleans League winning streak to 56, following a 59-22 victory over Medina.

Orchard Park alum Seth Joba has verbally committed to continue his basketball career at the University of Vermont. Joba is currently doing a post-grad year at Bridgton Academy (Maine).

Hamburg senior Kenny Schmitz and Clarence senior AJ Didas won their 100th matches on Friday night.

Nardin's Olivia Coons and Madeline Haggerty officially signed to continue their athletic careers collegiately. Coons will be playing softball at SUNY Geneseo and Haggerty will be a soccer player at Penn State Behrend.