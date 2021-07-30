Timon football coach Matt Weiser named school's athletic director

Matt Weiser has added another role at Bishop Timon-St. Jude.

The recently named head football coach for the South Buffalo-based Catholic school has also been named athletic director.

Weiser takes over both jobs from Joe Licata, who left Timon after four years to join the football coaching staff of the University at Buffalo. Weiser was on Licata’s staff at Timon as defensive coordinator. Weiser was named as Licata’s replacement as coach on July 2.

“After a thorough search by a volunteer committee in which various well-qualified candidates were interviewed, the decision was made to offer Coach Weiser the position of Director of Athletics,” school Principal James P. Newton said in a news release.

“It’s truly an honor to be named next Director of Athletics at Bishop Timon-St. Jude,” Weiser said. “I am excited to continue to lead these student-athletes as they become young men and to build on the strong traditions that the Palanos (Mel and Jim) set in place as the first Directors of Athletics.”