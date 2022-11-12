Timon beats St. Mary's to win Monsignor Martin B football championship

The slow burn isn’t for the faint of heart. It requires people to be patient and trust that the main goal will be achieved in due time, if the requisite work is put in.

Gradually putting in the work and believing in the process has come to define Bishop Timon’s football team, and the Tigers now have a Monsignor Martin B Division championship to prove they are on the right path.

The Tigers beat St. Mary’s 28-7 on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute's Robert T. Scott Athletic Field Complex to finish 6-3, their highest win total in a season since 2015, the last time the Tigers finished above .500.

“This feels good,” Timon coach Matt Weiser said. “These guys have been working hard for a long time. It was a tough loss last year in the championship, and told them to think about it and use it as motivation. We got a great young team, a lot of talent and saw these guys fight through a little bit of adversity in the first half. To come out in the second half, we got some spark plugs, and it’s nice to get that first championship.”

Timon struck first to begin the game, as junior Demaris Pettiway-Scarver scored on a 17-yard touchdown run.

St. Mary’s freshman Aaron Kmiotek caught a 9-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Sherred Bernard in the second quarter, and the Lancers took a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Weiser wasn’t impressed with his team’s performance and demanded more.

“I challenged them at halftime,” Weiser said. “I told them, ‘At this point, it comes down to who wants it more. We can draw up all of the crazy plays, but it comes down to who wants it more.’ ”

The message was delivered, as Timon stopped the momentum St. Mary’s had coming out of the break.

Marcus Johnson, who led St. Mary's with 96 rushing yards on 23 carries, fumbled on Timon's 35-yard line, and the Tigers recovered. It was one of three Lancers fumbles on the day.

Timon marched down the field and junior Clarence Prude ran for a 40-yard touchdown to give Timon a 14-7 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“Mary’s came out of the half strong,” Weiser said. “They have some strong runners, but we made the big play when we needed to.”

During the break between the third and fourth quarters, a Timon coach was telling his team, “All we need is one more score and the championship is ours.”

Timon's players did what the coach said, but better. The Tigers scored twice to put the game away, with Pettiway-Scarver running in for a 24-yard touchdown, and then sophomore Gerald McCloud adding a 14-yard TD run.

When the horn sounded, Timon’s players celebrated with the student section, poured water on Weiser, and took in the moment. After a few tough years, Timon has hope for the future.

“The difference between this year and others is the team is actually together,” Pettiway-Scarver said. “Last year, we were separated. This moment of winning a championship feels amazing, I’m speechless.”

As the team celebrated a big accomplishment, Weiser reminded the team in the postgame huddle that the job isn’t done. The goal is to get the program to the Division A level and compete with St. Francis, Canisius, and St. Joe's.

“It feels great to be the B league champions, but, as a competitor, I always want to go bigger," Weiser said. "We got some talented kids, and if we keep doing what we're doing, I think we can eventually compete with those guys again. That's always been my goal since I took over Timon. I'm not here to win B league championships, I'm here to restore Timon to what it once was."