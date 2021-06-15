Timing helps Lockport's Sydney Nowicki take a fresh approach to running

“I’m trying not to think about the fact that in two weeks, she won’t be here anymore,” Willett said. “She’s not just the typical kid that comes through. Knowing what she’s meant to our program, not just the running and winning races, but the influence she has had on her teammates has been huge.

“How we won our league meet this year is due to her. She didn’t run in our league meet because of her injury, but all summer long, Sydney was running summer captain’s practices with the kids. When we talk to kids about, ‘what do you want to be?’ we’re looking at her because she sets that standard.”

Nowicki has placed an emphasis on rest and recovery in a condensed spring track season. On her recovery days after competition, her single-mile pace is about 30 seconds slower than her competition pace, as a way to make sure her legs are getting physical rest.

“If I push my running too much, I won’t be able to race well,” Nowicki said. “Also, I’ve been getting nine hours of sleep a night, just to make sure I can get enough sleep. I underestimated how much stress this season would be. I was so excited for it, but I didn’t think about how my legs would feel in the middle of the season, or having to race on tired legs and still trying to hit the goals I set before the season.”