Time for rising young stars to take the stage in Fed girls hockey

Five of the top 14 all-time points producers in the history of the Western New York Ice Hockey Federation have graduated, but the league is not dwelling on past glory. Plenty of rising young stars appear ready to step up.

Brooke Becker (No. 4), Jersey Phillips (No. 6), Mary Kromer (No. 8), Emma Roland (No. 9) and Abigail Blair (No. 14) have moved on, but the league was blessed with a promising group of freshmen and sophomores last year, and even some middle-school athletes.

The top returning players in the Fed, however, are seniors Morganne Dee and Dylan Gorski of Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew. Dee (21-13-34) is the high scorer of the returning players. Gorski had a 9-1-0 regular season record with three shutouts and a 1.02 goals-against average. LID lost Phillips (now at Mercyhurst) and Bethany Horvatis, but the rest of the roster is back.

The WNY Girls Fed gets its schedule underway tonight with the Monsignor Martin Association team made up of girls from Nardin, Mount Mercy, Mount St. Mary, Sacred Heart, Buffalo Seminary and St. Mary's of Lancaster taking on CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home) at the North Buffalo rink. Mark Brownschidle is the new coach of the combined Monsignor Martin team this season.