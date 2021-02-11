Time for rising young stars to take the stage in Fed girls hockey

Five of the top 14 all-time points producers in the history of the Western New York Ice Hockey Federation have graduated, but the league is not dwelling on past glory. Plenty of rising young stars appear ready to step up.
Brooke Becker (No. 4), Jersey Phillips (No. 6), Mary Kromer (No. 8), Emma Roland (No. 9) and Abigail Blair (No. 14) have moved on, but the league was blessed with a promising group of freshmen and sophomores last year, and even some middle-school athletes.
The top returning players in the Fed, however, are seniors Morganne Dee and Dylan Gorski of Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew. Dee (21-13-34) is the high scorer of the returning players. Gorski had a 9-1-0 regular season record with three shutouts and a 1.02 goals-against average. LID lost Phillips (now at Mercyhurst) and Bethany Horvatis, but the rest of the roster is back.
The WNY Girls Fed gets its schedule underway tonight with the Monsignor Martin Association team made up of girls from Nardin, Mount Mercy, Mount St. Mary, Sacred Heart, Buffalo Seminary and St. Mary's of Lancaster taking on CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home) at the North Buffalo rink. Mark Brownschidle is the new coach of the combined Monsignor Martin team this season.
Two Nardin girls, goalie Sophia Will and forward Lara Beecher, led the Monsignor Martin team last season. Will was half of a goaltending pair that allowed only 16 goals in 13 league games. The MMA team was not a high-scoring bunch, but Beecher had 17 goals among her 27 points. The defense was led by Camryn Brownschidle and Haylee Luderman. Monsignor Martin was 9-3-1 in Fed play, with one of the wins over regular-season champion LID, and the tie with sectional champion Williamsville.
Sometimes you don't appreciate something until it's gone.
CASH went 2-11-1 with a very young roster last season. There were no seniors on the team. The leading scorer was Allison Greene, now a junior, with 13 goals and 19 points. Sophomore Isabella Zivis (6-2-8) and senior Lilli Adimey (5-4-9) are others who showed promise. Last season, Avery Hall, a seventh grader, and Kylie Page, an eighth-grader, shared the goaltending. They were under heavy fire all season.
Monsignor Martin swept CASH in both games last season.
The rest of the Fed teams will begin play Monday or Tuesday. Niagara Country will be host to HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) on Monday at the Hyde Park Rink in Niagara Falls. Williamsville, LID, Kenmore/Grand Island and FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) will play their first games Tuesday.
LID won 13 games in a row in the regular season after an opening loss to Monsignor Martin, but was upset by Kenmore/Grand Island in the Section VI playoffs last season. Williamsville then edged KGI 3-2 in overtime to win the sectional title. Williamsville advanced to the state championship game in Lake Placid and fell to Clinton 1-0. Besides Dee and Gorski, junior forward Amanda Cole is another LID standout.
Even without Emma Roland and her twin, Erin, star goalie Mia Wendell and high-scoring forward Jenna Cavalieri, Williamsville figures to be strong again with junior Vanessa Willick, who had 14 goals and 32 points as a sophomore last season, senior forward Elizabeth Jackson and sophomore defender Aizah-Rosa Thompson, who had eight goals and 14 points as a freshman. Forwards Kiersten Smith and Mia Provenzo saw ice time as eighth-graders last season.
The Covid-19 pandemic already has resulted in this girls basketball season being one of the most unique in history.
Kromer and Becker were the backbone of strong FLOP teams in recent years, but coach Bob Klimowicz's team returns scoring punch in Keegan Shanahan (11-11-22) and Gabby Messing (7-7-14).
Olivia Wade (8-8-16) and Carleigh Sutfin (4-4-8) are back for HEWS. Riley Andzel scored five goals among her eight points for the team as an eighth-grader last season.
Carolyn Bourgeault, who made 31 saves in the playoff upset of LID, is back for her sophomore season for Kenmore/Grand Island. Scoring leaders back for Jeff Orlowski's team are junior Carissa Buyea (3-9-12), sophomore Emiliana Cassillo (5-5-10), senior McKenna Horne (4-4-8) and freshman Tessa Morris (3-6-9).
In their second league season, the Niagara County Warriors broke through for three victories, all by one goal and two in overtime. Isabella Renzi, a senior from Lockport, was in goal for two of the victories. Natalie O'Brien, a senior at Starpoint, had 12 goals and 16 points to lead the Warriors. Senior Amanda Jackson from Niagara-Wheatfield had seven goals and eight points.
The Girls Fed regular season is scheduled to run through March 11, with the postseason wrapping up with the Section VI championship game on March 25 at Cornerstone Rink in Lockport.