Three WNY wrestlers reach finals, but fall at state tournament

Springville-Griffith senior Nick Brown entered the state wrestling tournament as the seventh seed at 160 pounds in Division II.

He also had a dynamic stretch over the last few weeks, winning the Section VI Class B title and then taking the overall section title at the state qualifier.

That continued through the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in Albany as Brown became the first state wrestling finalist in school history.

After a first-round bye Friday, he beat No. 10 seed Anthony Pipia of Section XI’s Port Jefferson by a 10-5 decision after trailing 5-0.

Then later Friday, he pinned No. 2 seed Emmett Wood of Section IV’s Tioga in 1:14 in the quarterfinals.

In Saturday morning’s semifinal, he knocked out No. 3 seed Brady Buttice from Section IV’s Bainbridge-Guilford by pin in 1:25.

The journey ended with a technical fall loss (18-2) to defending state champion Carter Baer from Section X’s Gouverneur on Saturday night in the state final. Baer, the top seed, finished his season with a 41-0 record.