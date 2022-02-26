Three WNY wrestlers reach finals, but fall at state tournament

Springville-Griffith senior Nick Brown entered the state wrestling tournament as the seventh seed at 160 pounds in Division II.
He also had a dynamic stretch over the last few weeks, winning the Section VI Class B title and then taking the overall section title at the state qualifier.
That continued through the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in Albany as Brown became the first state wrestling finalist in school history.
After a first-round bye Friday, he beat No. 10 seed Anthony Pipia of Section XI’s Port Jefferson by a 10-5 decision after trailing 5-0.
Then later Friday, he pinned No. 2 seed Emmett Wood of Section IV’s Tioga in 1:14 in the quarterfinals.
In Saturday morning’s semifinal, he knocked out No. 3 seed Brady Buttice from Section IV’s Bainbridge-Guilford by pin in 1:25.
The journey ended with a technical fall loss (18-2) to defending state champion Carter Baer from Section X’s Gouverneur on Saturday night in the state final. Baer, the top seed, finished his season with a 41-0 record.
Brown was among 10 Section VI wrestlers who had reached Saturday’s semifinals. Three reached the championship match as upsets, at least according to seeding, were the theme.
In Division I, Niagara Falls’ Jaden Crumpler was the sixth seed at 118 pounds but knocked off No. 2 seed Christian Lievano from Section XI’s Ward Melville thanks to a takedown in sudden death for a 2-1 victory to make the final.
He then went up against top-seeded Matt Marlow from Section XI’s Northport, losing by a 3-1 decision. Marlow, a sophomore, finished the season at 40-1.
At 126 pounds in Division II, Eden senior Johnny Vicario earned an 8-5 decision in the semifinals against third-seeded Tyler Roe of Section IV’s Tioga.
That set up a championship match against undefeated and returning finalist Max Gallagher from Section XI’s Bayport-Blue Point. Gallagher, the top seed, won by technical fall, 18-2.
Familiar foes Konrad Krzyston of Frontier and Stefaan Fearon of Lockport battled for third place at 285 pounds in Division I. Krzyston earned a 7-3 decision to run his final season record to 37-2. He is the first state wrestling place winner for the school since Gene Tundo was second in 1975.
Southwestern’s Dontae Hoose finished third at 215 pounds in Division II with a pin of Section II’s Logan Marissal. Hoose was 43-2 on the season.
Other place winners from WNY:
Division I
• 110 pounds: Trevor Barry, Iroquois, fifth.
• 126 pounds: Amarfio Reynolds, Niagara Falls, seventh.
• 132 pounds: Griffin LaPlante, Starpoint, fifth.
• 145 pounds: Cameron Catrabone, Williamsville North/East, sixth.
• 145 pounds: Gage LaPlante, Starpoint, seventh.
• 172 pounds: Brian Bielec, Grand Island, fifth.
Division II
• 102 pounds: Carmine Calimeri, Southwestern, sixth.
• 102 pounds: Dominick Callara, Medina, seventh.
• 118 pounds: Dan Kirsch, Pioneer, fourth.
• 126 pounds: Gavin Ciarfella, Medina, fourth.
• 132 pounds: Aidan Gillings, Newfane, fourth.
• 145 pounds: Luke Tomlinson, Maple Grove, sixth.
• 152 pounds: Dakota Mascho, Portville, fifth.
• 189 pounds: Simon Lingle, Newfane, fourth.
• 285 pounds: Charles Larose, Newfane, sixth.