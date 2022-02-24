Three WNY wrestlers earn top seed for state championships

Three Western New York wrestlers will be the No. 1 seeds in their respective weight classes when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) championships get underway Friday at MVP Arena in Albany.

The tournament returns after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, culminating in the finals at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Section VI has two wrestlers in each weight class in Division I and two wrestlers in each weight class in Division II for a total of 26. Two-time state Catholic champion Jacob Zimmerman from St. Joe's will represent Monsignor Martin in the 110-pound bracket in Division I.

Here are the three top-seeded wrestlers from the area:

Konrad Krzyston, Frontier, 285 pounds

Krzyston is 33-1 and has had a special senior season. He beat Lockport’s Stefaan Fearon for the Section VI Division I title to cement to earn his place tournament. He has a first-round bye in Division I and will face the winner of Nicholas Rozo (21-2, Benjamin Cardozo) and Roy Gamble (21-4, Massena).

Griffin LaPlante, Starpoint, 132 pounds