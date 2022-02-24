 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three WNY wrestlers earn top seed for state championships
0 comments

Three WNY wrestlers earn top seed for state championships

Support this work for $1 a month
Section VI, Division 1 wrestling finals

Griffin LaPlante of Starpoint beat Tremell Mathews of Niagara Wheatfield in the 132-pound weight class at the Division I finals. They could see each other at the state meet. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Three Western New York wrestlers will be the No. 1 seeds in their respective weight classes when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) championships get underway Friday at MVP Arena in Albany.

The tournament returns after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, culminating in the finals at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Section VI has two wrestlers in each weight class in Division I and two wrestlers in each weight class in Division II for a total of 26. Two-time state Catholic champion Jacob Zimmerman from St. Joe's will represent Monsignor Martin in the 110-pound bracket in Division I.  

Here are the three top-seeded wrestlers from the area:

Konrad Krzyston, Frontier, 285 pounds

Krzyston is 33-1 and has had a special senior season. He beat Lockport’s Stefaan Fearon for the Section VI Division I title to cement to earn his place tournament. He has a first-round bye in Division I and will face the winner of Nicholas Rozo (21-2, Benjamin Cardozo) and Roy Gamble (21-4, Massena).

Griffin LaPlante, Starpoint, 132 pounds

An eighth-grader, LaPlante (42-5) is making his state tournament debut. He won the Lockport invitational, the ECIC tournament and the Section VI Class A and Division I championships. He will face the winner of Tremell Matthews (38-9, Niagara Wheatfield) and Justin Gierum (28-3, Fox Lane). Matthews is the No. 17 seed. Griffin’s older brother, Gage, is a sophomore seeded fifth at 145 pounds.

Ryan Sweeney, Iroquois, 138 pounds

Sweeney (39-4) is the man to beat at 138 and is the only No. 1 seed from Section VI in Division II. Some of his accomplishments include winning the ECIC II title, the Class B title and then the Division II title, which earned him a trip to the state tournament. He will be facing the winner of Shane Walczyk (40-5, Eden) and Cole Joseph (27-4, Hackley School). Sweeney also won the Class B and Division II title in 2020 at 132 pounds. 

No. 2 seeds

Section VI will have three No. 2 seeds in Division II with Southwestern's Carmine Calimeri at 102 pounds, teammate Dontae Hoose at 215 pounds and Newfane's Simon Lingle at 189 pounds. 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News