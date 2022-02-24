Three WNY wrestlers earn top seed for state championships

Three Western New York wrestlers will be the No. 1 seeds in their respective weight classes when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) championships get underway Friday at MVP Arena in Albany.
The tournament returns after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, culminating in the finals at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
Section VI has two wrestlers in each weight class in Division I and two wrestlers in each weight class in Division II for a total of 26. Two-time state Catholic champion Jacob Zimmerman from St. Joe's will represent Monsignor Martin in the 110-pound bracket in Division I.
Here are the three top-seeded wrestlers from the area:
Konrad Krzyston, Frontier, 285 pounds
Krzyston is 33-1 and has had a special senior season. He beat Lockport’s Stefaan Fearon for the Section VI Division I title to cement to earn his place tournament. He has a first-round bye in Division I and will face the winner of Nicholas Rozo (21-2, Benjamin Cardozo) and Roy Gamble (21-4, Massena).
Griffin LaPlante, Starpoint, 132 pounds
An eighth-grader, LaPlante (42-5) is making his state tournament debut. He won the Lockport invitational, the ECIC tournament and the Section VI Class A and Division I championships. He will face the winner of Tremell Matthews (38-9, Niagara Wheatfield) and Justin Gierum (28-3, Fox Lane). Matthews is the No. 17 seed. Griffin’s older brother, Gage, is a sophomore seeded fifth at 145 pounds.
Ryan Sweeney, Iroquois, 138 pounds
Sweeney (39-4) is the man to beat at 138 and is the only No. 1 seed from Section VI in Division II. Some of his accomplishments include winning the ECIC II title, the Class B title and then the Division II title, which earned him a trip to the state tournament. He will be facing the winner of Shane Walczyk (40-5, Eden) and Cole Joseph (27-4, Hackley School). Sweeney also won the Class B and Division II title in 2020 at 132 pounds.
No. 2 seeds
Section VI will have three No. 2 seeds in Division II with Southwestern's Carmine Calimeri at 102 pounds, teammate Dontae Hoose at 215 pounds and Newfane's Simon Lingle at 189 pounds.