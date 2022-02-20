Three WNY wrestlers capture titles at state girls tournament

Three Western New York wrestlers were crowned champions at the state intersectional girls wrestling tournament at Chautauqua Lake.
Lake Shore freshman Alexiya Thuman won the 118-pound title; Lewiston-Porter junior Meghan Edwards took the 138-pound crown; and West Seneca West sophomore Christina Evans won the 152-pound title.
“As the sport continues to grow, the fact that I am the first girls intersectional champion for my school is extremely significant to me,” said Edwards, who was fifth in 2020, the last time the event was held. “Getting that win in the finals under the lights overwhelmed me with emotion and happiness because it showed me that all the hard work I have put into the sport is really paying off.”
Edwards went 4-0 with three pins and beat Chautauqua Lake’s Mia Smith in the final.
“I was a little over-aggressive trying to pin my opponents in the first several matches,” Edwards said. “I wrestled aggressive, but much smarter, against a really tough Chautauqua Lake girl. She came to win and would have exploited any weakness.”
Her twin sister, Gwyneth, was third at 145.
Thuman went 5-0 in winning her title with four pins. Evans pinned all three of her opponents in the bracket at 152, including Portville’s Emylee Bailey in the final.
Skylyn Tomlinson, who won her weight class in 2020, reached the 102 final, and Lockport’s Maleah McKinney-Updegraph was the runner-up at 110. Both had previously qualified for the boys state qualifier. Frontier’s Amelia Drew (145) and Cheektowaga’s Jocelyn Munoz (189) were runners-up in their respective weight classes.
More than 50 wrestlers from around the state took part in the intersectional event, which was held for the third time.
State Catholic indoor track
Andrew Krug of St. Francis and Kayla Hall of Mount St. Mary’s each achieved with two top-five finishes in the state Catholic intersectional indoor track and field meet Saturday on Staten Island.
Krug was second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, and was third in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 3 inches.
Kai Messmer of St. Joe’s was fourth in the long jump (20-0 1/2) and sixth in the triple jump (40-8).
Hall was second in the 300 in a time of 40.34 seconds, a personal best, and third in the 55 (7.47). Hall’s teammate Jenna Capolupo was right behind her in the 55 in 7.49 seconds.
Neveah Parker from Cardinal O’Hara finished third in the 300 in 42.98, with Charlotte Pawli from St. Mary’s in sixth (43.66).
Western New Yorkers finished fourth and fifth in the 3,000: O’Hara’s Fiona Murphy in 11:30.78, followed by Margaret Nawojski of St. Mary’s in 11:46.69.
Bandits honor Greenway
Williamsville East boys lacrosse coach Ed Greenway has been named the winner of the inaugural John Faller Memorial Award, given by the Buffalo Bandits to a coach or administrator who embodies the legacy of the longtime Sweet Home coach and positively impacts youth lacrosse in Western New York.
Greenway started the lacrosse programs at the Williamsville schools in 1996, serves as the Section VI chairman and is the president of WNY U.S. Lacrosse.
He was presented with the award before the Bandits game Friday.
Boys hockey playoffs
Tyler Zent scored early in the third period and Frontier held on for a 3-2 victory against Iroquois/Alden in a small schools hockey pre-quarterfinal on a busy Sunday at Northtown Center.
Max Conklin scored the other two Frontier goals – on the power play in the first period and at even strength in the second. Jett Malczewski and Colin Harrington scored for Iroquois/Alden.
• Caden Cavalieri scored twice, Kyle Roche had a goal and Mike Scioli tacked on an empty netter as Williamsville East beat Lewiston-Porter 4-1 in a pre-quarterfinal. Justin Walker tallied the lone goal for the Lancers.
• Hamburg jumped out to a 3-1 first-period lead and went on to an 8-3 victory against Sweet Home/Depew in a pre-quarterfinal. Ryan Steiner led Hamburg with five points on two goals and three assists. Luke Nassoiy had two goals and Josh Gregoire added a goal and two assists. Tanner Zilka had two goals for Sweet Home/Depew.