Three WNY wrestlers capture titles at state girls tournament

Three Western New York wrestlers were crowned champions at the state intersectional girls wrestling tournament at Chautauqua Lake.

Lake Shore freshman Alexiya Thuman won the 118-pound title; Lewiston-Porter junior Meghan Edwards took the 138-pound crown; and West Seneca West sophomore Christina Evans won the 152-pound title.

“As the sport continues to grow, the fact that I am the first girls intersectional champion for my school is extremely significant to me,” said Edwards, who was fifth in 2020, the last time the event was held. “Getting that win in the finals under the lights overwhelmed me with emotion and happiness because it showed me that all the hard work I have put into the sport is really paying off.”

Edwards went 4-0 with three pins and beat Chautauqua Lake’s Mia Smith in the final.

“I was a little over-aggressive trying to pin my opponents in the first several matches,” Edwards said. “I wrestled aggressive, but much smarter, against a really tough Chautauqua Lake girl. She came to win and would have exploited any weakness.”

Her twin sister, Gwyneth, was third at 145.