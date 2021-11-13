Three WNY runners win championships at state cross country meet

Three of the eight individual championships at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association cross-country runs were won by Section VI athletes Saturday at Chenango Valley State Park.

Individual winners from the region were Kyle Urban of Alden in boys Class C; Emilia O'Leary of East Aurora in girls Class B; and Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone in girls Class C. Also, East Aurora won the girls Class B team title to cap perhaps the most triumphant day for Western New York at the state meet. Also, Section VI overall won the girls sectional Class B title.

A second-place finish in the boys Class C sectional run last week at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora spoiled an otherwise undefeated season for Urban, but the Bulldogs senior rebounded with a strong race Saturday. He dominated the race once he made his move away from the pack. Urban's time for the 5,000 meters was 16:14.7

"I was in a group and I just decided I needed to go and I did and it felt awesome," Urban said.

Urban put his hands to the sides of his head in a gesture of disbelief as he crossed the line with no other runner in sight on the finishing chute.

Part of it, Urban said, was coming back after the disappointment in the sectionals.