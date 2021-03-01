Three girls basketball players pass 1,000 points, with another on the verge

Three Western New York girls basketball players crossed the 1,000-point mark in the last few days, with another likely to join them Monday.
- Cardinal O’Hara’s Amelia Strong, who is headed to Long Island University, passed 1,000 early in a 17-point effort in a 76-32 win against Nichols on Friday. That put her at 1,009 points before she added 17 in a 71-51 victory against Sacred Heart on Sunday.
- Holland’s Clare Pickett became the fifth player in school history to join the 1,000-point club when she had 13 points in a 55-40 loss to Clarence on Saturday. She stands at 1,003 points. “It’s nice to see a lot of people getting to achieve it,” Pickett said of the run on 1,000-point scorers. She also was credited with 23 rebounds, 11 blocks, five steals and five assists against Clarence.
- Nardin’s Ainsley Boras eclipsed 1,000 with 15 points in a 51-44 win against Orchard Park Saturday.
- Jess Zittel of Eden sits at 999 points after scoring 22 in a 78-17 victory Saturday against JFK. Eden (7-0), ranked No. 2 in the News’ small schools poll, hosts Frontier on Monday.