Three former Lockport athletes to be inducted into Section VI Hall of Fame

Three former Lockport athletes will be part of the class of 2022 in the Section VI Hall of Fame, the section announced Wednesday.

Football player Randy Smith was the Buffalo News Player of the Year and Connelly Cup winner in the 1990 season, and went on to play for three Division I-AA championship teams at Youngstown State.

Basketball player Chip Case starred at Virginia and was the first player to sign a contract with the Buffalo Braves. However, he never played for the team.

Lou Corriere, a football and basketball player, was among the first group of inductees into the University at Buffalo Athletics Hall of Fame after a standout career for the Bulls. Corriere, a World War II veteran, died in 2007.

Dunkirk’s Bob Barlette also is being inducted as an athlete. Barlette was a track star and all-state football running back who went on to play for UB and Syracuse University.

Five inductees are in the coaching category: Paul Ksionzyk, Olean track and field; Fred Marcheson, Iroquois wrestling; Tom Priester, Southwestern cross country and track and later an official; Walter Thimm Thurnau, Southwestern wrestling; and Rick Wargala, Depew golf.

Three administrators will be inducted for their contributions to their schools and Section VI: Patricia Boggan from Iroquois; Cynthia Bullis from North Tonawanda; and the late Dr. Michael S. Wendt from Wilson.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 2 at The Columns Banquets in Elma. Dinner reservations are $35 per person, $25 for children ages 4-12. Reservations can be made and tickets can be purchased until Nov. 22 by visiting https://gofan.co/app/events/635055?schoolId=NYSHSAAVI