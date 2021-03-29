Three changes already in Week One Fed football schedule

It may be just the start of adjustments to come, but Covid-19 protocols already caused three changes Monday in this weekend's opening of the Section VI Football Federation's spring schedule.

Albion is looking for an opponent because Iroquois is on pause and unable to face the Purple Eagles as scheduled Saturday night in Elma.

Jason Wolf: Highlight of Canisius-St. Joe's was opening kickoff because it means high school football is back Crusaders junior Tyler Baker completed 9 of 13 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as Canisius throttled archrival St. Joe’s 63-0 on a sunny Saturday afternoon at the Stransky Athletic Complex.

Springville will face CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Griffins were scheduled to face JFK, which is on pause. CSP was supposed to face Allegany-Limestone, which is also on pause.

In another change, Pioneer will be home to Albion on Friday night. Pioneer's scheduled opponent, Lew-Port, is on pause as well.

Pioneer versus Lew-Port was one of 11 games on the schedule for Thursday night in Fed openers. Pioneer-Albion will be among four games now scheduled for Friday night, including Lancaster at Bennett and Hamburg at Jamestown.

There are 17 games on Saturday's Fed schedule, the first since the 2019 season.

High school extra: St. Mary's tops Timon in football opener St. Mary's of Lancaster gave up the game's first touchdown, but roared back for a 32-7 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Saturday afternoon in their Monsignor Martin Athletic Association spring football opener.

The Monsignor Martin Athletic Association got its football schedule under way last weekend with two games, including the traditional Canisius-St. Joes clash, and St. Mary's of Lancaster facing Bishop Timon-St. Jude. Canisius scored a resounding 63-0 win over its rival Marauders, while St. Mary's scored 32 unanswered points to close a 32-7 triumph over the Tigers.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.