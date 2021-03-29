 Skip to main content
Three changes already in Week One Fed football schedule
Three changes already in Week One Fed football schedule

It may be just the start of adjustments to come, but Covid-19 protocols already caused three changes Monday in this weekend's opening of the Section VI Football Federation's spring schedule.

Albion is looking for an opponent because Iroquois is on pause and unable to face the Purple Eagles as scheduled Saturday night in Elma.

Springville will face CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Griffins were scheduled to face JFK, which is on pause. CSP was supposed to face Allegany-Limestone, which is also on pause.

In another change, Pioneer will be home to Albion on Friday night. Pioneer's scheduled opponent, Lew-Port, is on pause as well.

Pioneer versus Lew-Port was one of 11 games on the schedule for Thursday night in Fed openers. Pioneer-Albion will be among four games now scheduled for Friday night, including Lancaster at Bennett and Hamburg at Jamestown.

There are 17 games on Saturday's Fed schedule, the first since the 2019 season. 

The Monsignor Martin Athletic Association got its football schedule under way last weekend with two games, including the traditional Canisius-St. Joes clash, and St. Mary's of Lancaster facing Bishop Timon-St. Jude. Canisius scored a resounding 63-0 win over its rival Marauders, while St. Mary's scored 32 unanswered points to close a 32-7 triumph over the Tigers.

