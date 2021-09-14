Thomas Enstice scores twice to lift Nichols boys soccer past Aquinas

Nichols, the winner of the last two Monsignor Martin Athletic Association regular seasons and defending playoff champion, would seem to be off to a slow start this season. The Vikings stand 2-3 after Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over winless Aquinas Institute of Rochester at the Strauss Truscott turf field on the Amherst Street campus.

It might be a bit presumptuous to talk about trouble for coach Chris Walter’s team, however.

First, look at the quality of the opposition the Vikings have faced so far. The three losses have been to Clarence (4-0-1), Grand Island (5-1) and East Aurora (3-1). That’s a combined record of 12-5-1 for the public school teams that have taken the measure of Nichols.

Then, look at the returning talent to the Vikings’ team that was ranked first last year among Class B schools in New York State.

Center back, Alex Kompson, the All-Catholic Defensive Player of the Year last year as a junior, is considered All-America caliber by some college recruiters. He led a defense that allowed only seven goals in 13 games last season.