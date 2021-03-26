There's no place like home for this Niagara Falls boys basketball championship moment

Niagara Falls has a history of winning Section VI boys basketball championships, just not on its home court.
That changed Friday night and that made capturing the Class AA title feel sweeter than sweet to the Wolverines.
A familiar face once again is the top dog in Section VI’s highest classification, as Niagara Falls pressured and forced upset-minded Clarence into a bunch of early mistakes en route to securing the crown with a 62-41 triumph at Niagara Falls High School.
Behind the hot shooting of Fabiyon Prather and senior classmate Jalen Bradberry’s solid all-around play at both ends of the floor, the Wolverines (19-1) cruised to their fifth sectional title in six years. Prather nailed six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 20 points, while Bradberry had 19 points, a bunch of assists and one loud block late in the third quarter to punctuate the outcome.
“It’s very special,” first-year head coach Carlos Bradberry said. “Those who know me know I bleed Niagara Falls. Leading this school to the championship means a lot to me, this community and mostly for our kids.”
“It feels great being No. 1,” Prather said. “I just want to thank my teammates.”
Since this Niagara Falls High School opened in the 2000 with the merging of old Niagara Falls and LaSalle high schools, the Wolverines have captured 14 sectional titles.
The 14th will always be memorable to this edition of the team because of where it was won – on its own home court with the coach hugging his son, Jalen, on the sideline once the starters were lifted from the game.
Until this season, no team in recent history has had a chance to win Section VI titles on its home court because the finals traditionally are held at a neutral site. For the past two decades, that venue for Class AA has been SUNY Buffalo State.
The Covid-19 pandemic changed up the usual routine during this short season, which meant the highest remaining seeds earned the opportunity to host championship games in respective classes.
Falls wasn’t the only team Friday to win a championship on its home court, but it was the first to do so and did it by making quick work of a Clarence team trying to win the title for the first time.
“Getting to play and doing this my senior year, this is one of the best teams I’ve ever played on,” Prather said. “I appreciate this team for life.”
The Falls earned its chance at hosting as a No. 2 seed because fourth-seeded Clarence went down to Jamestown on Wednesday and stunned the top-seeded Red Raiders on their home court.
That caught the attention of Carlos Bradberry, who knew his team had to force the Red Devils to speed it up instead of dictating the pace to the Wolverines.
Two seconds after the Falls turned over the ball on its first possession in the paint, Jalen Bradberry stole it back and found Prather on the left side for an open three. The Wolverines scored the game’s first 12 points as the defense fueled the offense as steals and Clarence misses enabled them to run. Falls led 16-2 after one quarter.
After the teams exchanged threes to open the second quarter, Falls pushed its lead to 20 with 5:09 left in the second, as Bradberry scored on a layup and followed that by making a nifty dish inside to Dom McKenzie (eight points) for another basket.
While the Wolverines won on their home court, it had been a while since a Cataract City school captured a sectional crown in Niagara Falls. The last Falls school to win in its home city was defunct LaSalle in 1999.
“We would have loved to play at Buffalo State with the big crowd and everybody there,” Carlos Bradberry said. “But I’m telling you there’s something special about winning it in your home building. Being here where the likes of Paul (Harris), Jonny (Flynn) and Rob Garrison played, being able to win it here is really special.”
Zach Ianello had 16 points to lead Clarence (12-6).
Bradberry gave the Falls fans in attendance a highlight to remember him by, as he hustled back on defense after committing a turnover in the third quarter and pinned a layup attempt by a Red Devil on the glass and calmly waited to grab the rebound.