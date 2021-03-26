There's no place like home for this Niagara Falls boys basketball championship moment

The 14th will always be memorable to this edition of the team because of where it was won – on its own home court with the coach hugging his son, Jalen, on the sideline once the starters were lifted from the game.

Until this season, no team in recent history has had a chance to win Section VI titles on its home court because the finals traditionally are held at a neutral site. For the past two decades, that venue for Class AA has been SUNY Buffalo State.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed up the usual routine during this short season, which meant the highest remaining seeds earned the opportunity to host championship games in respective classes.

Falls wasn’t the only team Friday to win a championship on its home court, but it was the first to do so and did it by making quick work of a Clarence team trying to win the title for the first time.

“Getting to play and doing this my senior year, this is one of the best teams I’ve ever played on,” Prather said. “I appreciate this team for life.”

The Falls earned its chance at hosting as a No. 2 seed because fourth-seeded Clarence went down to Jamestown on Wednesday and stunned the top-seeded Red Raiders on their home court.