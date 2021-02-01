There's enough incentive to feed Orchard Park swimming's need for speed

A schedule with virtual and in-person meets, but without the traditional class and Section VI boys swimming and diving championships/state qualifiers awaits big kahuna Orchard Park.
The docket also is missing the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships, but a local season-ending meet takes its place to give teams a reason to still have its swimmers performing at their best late in the campaign, just like they would in a normal season.
Welcome to the Covid-19 world of boys swimming in Section VI.
A global pandemic might have impacted how this season will take place, which began for some teams last week. Still, the more things change, the more they stay the same, to borrow a line from ESPN "NFL PrimeTime" host Chris Berman.
That appears to be true in the case of Orchard Park. Coach Phil Aronica’s crew has depth. It has speed to burn, especially in the three relay events with the quartet of junior Josh Stegner and seniors Drew Descovich, Luke Sapio and Patrick McCrone.
The foursome qualified for states in the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relay races, placing fourth in the 200 medley.
They are among 10 Quakers who qualified for the state meet last year who have run the emotional gambit. They’ve gone from a group hoping to improve on their results to being happy they’re allowed to gather to train and to compete.
There’s a heavy emphasis on the compete, and not just the opponent.
“The guys are just trying to motivate each other,” Stegner said. “I’m hopeful we’ll have in-person meets (down the road). It’d be more ideal swimming against another team (pushing you in the same pool). … We’re not aiming for a specific time. We’re just trying to swim our fastest.”
For Stegner, Descovich, Sapio and McCrone, the quest is to take the school record in the 200 medley relay. The team’s fastest effort to date came at the state meet last winter when it posted a time of 1 minute, 36.9 seconds. The school mark of 1:34.71 was set in 2010. Aronica was a member of that relay.
“Ultimately we would like to break that record,” Stegner said, but will they?
“It depends,” Aronica said. “They’re mentally a group of strong men. They have the mindset where they can go fast whenever they want, including racing each other as teammates.”
Stegner also qualified for states in the individual 200 free and 500 free. He won the 500 at the Section’s Class A championships and took second to Sapio in the 200.
Aronica admits this is a different kind of season, especially with no state meet to serve as extra motivation. Still …
“We’re just really grateful to have an opportunity to compete and try to repeat the success we had last season,” Aronica said. “The biggest thing is we want the kids to have fun, but definitely we’re still trying to achieve our goals we have in a season.”
Orchard Park wants to win its third division title in a row. It wants to capture the ECIC Championship crown for fourth straight year.
Then it wants to add something new. Since there isn’t a state tournament, the section will hold a 16-team March Madness bracket-like tournament. There will be a formula used to determine the field, which will include large and small schools. The event is expected to be held over two weeks.
“They’re excited about it,” Aronica said. “We’re just excited to be able to race and have the best season we can. There’s still enough at stake where it feels like there’s a prize at the end of the season.”