There's enough incentive to feed Orchard Park swimming's need for speed

There’s a heavy emphasis on the compete, and not just the opponent.

“The guys are just trying to motivate each other,” Stegner said. “I’m hopeful we’ll have in-person meets (down the road). It’d be more ideal swimming against another team (pushing you in the same pool). … We’re not aiming for a specific time. We’re just trying to swim our fastest.”

For Stegner, Descovich, Sapio and McCrone, the quest is to take the school record in the 200 medley relay. The team’s fastest effort to date came at the state meet last winter when it posted a time of 1 minute, 36.9 seconds. The school mark of 1:34.71 was set in 2010. Aronica was a member of that relay.

“Ultimately we would like to break that record,” Stegner said, but will they?

“It depends,” Aronica said. “They’re mentally a group of strong men. They have the mindset where they can go fast whenever they want, including racing each other as teammates.”

Stegner also qualified for states in the individual 200 free and 500 free. He won the 500 at the Section’s Class A championships and took second to Sapio in the 200.

Aronica admits this is a different kind of season, especially with no state meet to serve as extra motivation. Still …