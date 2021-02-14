The X's and O's of married couples in WNY high school sports

“We started talking because he had seen me coach and I had seen him as a referee,” she said. “We started talking about some of the players and team. At that time, he was coaching an AAU team. I asked about getting some of my Eden athletes on that AAU team.”

The next thing they knew, they were coaching the AAU team together. After four months, Joe, a divorcee who is 16 years older than Marisa, asked her out. She said yes.

“We just kept working together and got closer and eventually started dating,” said Joe, who also is a sergeant with the New York State Police. “We have the same interests. She seemed pretty cool, same likes. It just seemed a natural type thing (to ask her out).”

After dating for a year, they moved in together. Six years later, they became engaged, with that status lasting longer than the final two minutes of a close game.

“It’s nice to have that commonality,” Marisa said. “Coaching is a difficult world as far as the commitment level. The late nights, the games scouting. It was nice being with someone who understood that.

“It just kind of fell into place. It just happened. We would go to each other’s games.”