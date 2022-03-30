The Park School to rejoin Monsignor Martin basketball after three-season absence

Orogun, a 6-foot-10-inch senior forward/center, was a member of Park’s state Federation Class A championship team in 2018 as a sophomore. He transferred to St. Benedict’s Prep School in New Jersey for his junior year. But the desire to recover from a minor injury under the watchful eye of his guardian Booker Gompah and his personal trainer in Buffalo, along with feeling homesick, led to Orogun’s decision to return to Park. Park appealed the ruling, but the appeal was denied.

Park boys went 18-6 in 2019-20, 11-3 in 2020-21 and 17-8 this past season, including going 10-0 in the Independent Athletic Conference, winning the regular season and postseason titles. Park also competed in the New York State Association of Independent Schools state tournament in Class B, losing to eventual champion Poly Prep of Brooklyn.

"Independent a lot of kids always like to transfer late," Welch said. "Being independent gives us that leeway. It is what it is. We understand we have to start building through the pipeline a little bit more.

"I think that's going to be a big challenge and obstacle for us to be able to overcome but I think we will. We want to build up a strong program and it starts with getting back in the Monsignor Martin."

The girls team was 8-2 overall and played in the IAC in 2020-21 and 10-5 this past season.

