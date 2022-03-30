The Park School to rejoin Monsignor Martin basketball after three-season absence

The Park School’s boys and girls basketball teams will rejoin the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association for the 2022-23 season, the league announced in a statement Wednesday.
First-year boys basketball head coach Manny Welch knew the program returning to Monsignor Martin was a possibility and discovered its finality when the statement was released.
"When I seen it was finalized I was like, 'oh this is a great big step for us as a program," Welch said. "I'm happy we get the opportunity to be welcomed back.
Park competed as an independent team and left Monsignor Martin before the 2019-20 season as the two-time defending league and New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A champions.
Welch, a 2013 graduate of Bishop Timon, says he had discussions with Monsignor Martin executive director Pete Schneider and Park head of school Lisa Conrad on the possibility of a return.
"I think the boys are ready," Welch said. "They want to take another step and reach goals. Establish themselves and find an identity. I think they'll be ready.
The school decided to leave the league rather than play the 2019-20 season without Jon Orogun, who had been declared ineligible by the Monsignor Martin Association after returning to Buffalo. Seniors aren’t allowed to transfer into a Monsignor Martin school unless there are extenuating circumstances.
Orogun, a 6-foot-10-inch senior forward/center, was a member of Park’s state Federation Class A championship team in 2018 as a sophomore. He transferred to St. Benedict’s Prep School in New Jersey for his junior year. But the desire to recover from a minor injury under the watchful eye of his guardian Booker Gompah and his personal trainer in Buffalo, along with feeling homesick, led to Orogun’s decision to return to Park. Park appealed the ruling, but the appeal was denied.
Park boys went 18-6 in 2019-20, 11-3 in 2020-21 and 17-8 this past season, including going 10-0 in the Independent Athletic Conference, winning the regular season and postseason titles. Park also competed in the New York State Association of Independent Schools state tournament in Class B, losing to eventual champion Poly Prep of Brooklyn.
"Independent a lot of kids always like to transfer late," Welch said. "Being independent gives us that leeway. It is what it is. We understand we have to start building through the pipeline a little bit more.
"I think that's going to be a big challenge and obstacle for us to be able to overcome but I think we will. We want to build up a strong program and it starts with getting back in the Monsignor Martin."
The girls team was 8-2 overall and played in the IAC in 2020-21 and 10-5 this past season.