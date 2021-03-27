Tapestry takes C-1 boys basketball title; Clymer wins crown in Class D

Motivated by last year’s final defeat, Tapestry Charter wove its hardwood talents together to produce another banner season.
Grounded in the early going, the Thunder Hawks soared to a 93-71 victory over Riverside on Saturday at the Grabiarz School of Excellence to win the Section VI Class C-1 boys basketball championship. It is the program’s third sectional title in seven seasons, and second in four years under coach Mike Ester.
Hamburg’s speech at the end of each of its offseason workouts was simple, according to coach…
Tariq Eubanks scored 18 of his game-high 27 points after halftime in his final game playing for Tapestry. The senior point guard was a starter on the 2017 team that won the overall Class C title, and is accomplished on the AAU circuit.
“It’s kind of emotional for me, playing my last game with this group,” Eubanks said. “From winning a championship as a freshman, then going back-to-back losing and learning with these players now, it was a great experience.
“This team is full of dogs. I’ll play with these guys in any city, any state, against anybody.”
Lamar Matthews added 25 points for Tapestry, and the junior guard said last season’s sectional final loss against Middle Early College was on his mind throughout the postseason.
Clarence’s defense helped limit Williamsville North to only six field goals in the second and third quarters combined for a 55-38 win as the Red Devils won a sectional title in girls basketball for the first time since 2017.
“Throughout the season, we had struggles, we had arguments, petty disagreements,” Matthews said. “But coming into the playoffs, we said we were going to lock in mentally, and that’s what we did. We told ourselves we were going to get back here and win it.”
Bryant Rosa scored 41 points to lead Riverside (15-2), bringing his postseason scoring tally to 100 in three games. Coach Brandon Sausner called Rosa “the best shooting guard in the City of Buffalo,” and said that with the junior among 11 players eligible to return, “we’re going to run it back next year.”
Top-seeded Riverside led for much of the first half before Tapestry started switching up its defense and went on a 14-2 run to take a 39-30 lead into halftime.
Tapestry (8-5) was without one of its premier players, Massai Graham, for almost the entire first quarter and the start of the second after the high-flying forward strained his calf in a collision with Riverside’s Dajhon Taylor on a fast break in the opening minute. The 6-foot-7 Graham found his footing in the second half and finished with 15 points, highlighted by a pair of powerful slams.
“We’ve always been a second-half team, and then when I got hurt, I couldn’t move for a while,” Graham said. “But I had to put the pain aside and get back in the game to help my team out. Then I stretched it out a little bit and started feeling better in the second half.”
As a high-major college prospect, Graham said he is leaning toward attending prep school next season. But for now, Graham will enjoy the happy ending with “the best team I’ve played on,” he said. “If this is my last rodeo here, I’m glad to be a part of winning this.”
Ella Wanzer scored 18 points and set a school record for career points for the boys and girls basketball programs as Amherst defeated Iroquois 55-49 on Saturday to win the Section VI Class A-2 championship.
Clymer wins Class D
Clymer played championship defense to win the Class D title for the first time in 15 years.
With its 53-40 win Saturday against CCAA II West rival Sherman, the Pirates (15-1) put the finishing touch on a season during which they did not allow more than 47 points in any game and gave up a measly mean of 37.4.
“All year, our guys have prided ourselves on that,” said coach Irv King, who led Clymer to its last title in 2006 and returned a season ago after eight years away from the program.
Senior guard Hunter Wassink led Clymer with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Junior forward Micah Willink added six points and six rebounds.
An impromptu championship parade featuring fire trucks, ambulances and semi-trailers followed the victory, King said.
“They toured us around our small town and put an exclamation on a really fun day,” King said. “In the year of Covid, we talked a lot about appreciating every opportunity we had to play. In the 45 years I remember attending games, this is the first time I’ve seen a team win a sectional championship on its home floor. We got the chance to do something special that in most years we don’t get.”