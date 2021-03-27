Tapestry takes C-1 boys basketball title; Clymer wins crown in Class D

Bryant Rosa scored 41 points to lead Riverside (15-2), bringing his postseason scoring tally to 100 in three games. Coach Brandon Sausner called Rosa “the best shooting guard in the City of Buffalo,” and said that with the junior among 11 players eligible to return, “we’re going to run it back next year.”

Top-seeded Riverside led for much of the first half before Tapestry started switching up its defense and went on a 14-2 run to take a 39-30 lead into halftime.

Tapestry (8-5) was without one of its premier players, Massai Graham, for almost the entire first quarter and the start of the second after the high-flying forward strained his calf in a collision with Riverside’s Dajhon Taylor on a fast break in the opening minute. The 6-foot-7 Graham found his footing in the second half and finished with 15 points, highlighted by a pair of powerful slams.

“We’ve always been a second-half team, and then when I got hurt, I couldn’t move for a while,” Graham said. “But I had to put the pain aside and get back in the game to help my team out. Then I stretched it out a little bit and started feeling better in the second half.”