Tapestry Charter gets $250K for new synthetic turf field from Bills through NFL program
Tapestry Charter gets $250K for new synthetic turf field from Bills through NFL program

Tapestry

Rendering of the proposed track and athletic complex at Tapestry Charter.

Tapestry Charter School has received a $250,000 grant from the Buffalo Bills through the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) for a synthetic turf field, according to a news release Friday.

The field would be part of the Community Track and Multisport Athletic Complex the school is aiming to build in North Buffalo. The project is expected to cost $2.1 million, according to Tapestry's fundraising material.

Tapestry said the building of the Community Athletic Complex will increase sports and health and wellness activities, not just for Tapestry's 1,100 students, but for the youth in Buffalo. The facility would host youth football, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, and track and field. It would also be the central hub of the PlayBuffalo program, an effort of public, private and charter schools to provide athletic opportunities for kids.

“This is a very special moment in Tapestry’s 20-year history, and I couldn’t be more excited for our school and the wider community across the City of Buffalo,” Eric Klapper, Tapestry Charter's executive director said in the release. “Our work is all about expanding access and opportunity to the students and families we serve, and thanks to the Buffalo Bills, the NFL Foundation, and LISC, the Buffalo community will have greater, more equitable access to facilities for youth sports, and thus all the benefits of health, wellness and social and emotional well-being that comes with it.” 

The grant is drawn from an annual pool of $6 million dedicated to field refurbishment around the country. 

“Supporting the development of safe and accessible places for children in Buffalo to participate in sports, and be physically active, is an important part of our community outreach,” Kim Pegula, Bills co-owner and president, said in the release. “Thank you to the NFL Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation for your partnership on this grant opportunity. We are excited about the positive impact the facility at Tapestry Charter School will have on our community and look forward to the opening of the facility.”

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

