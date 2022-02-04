Tapestry Charter gets $250K for new synthetic turf field from Bills through NFL program

Tapestry Charter School has received a $250,000 grant from the Buffalo Bills through the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) for a synthetic turf field, according to a news release Friday.

The field would be part of the Community Track and Multisport Athletic Complex the school is aiming to build in North Buffalo. The project is expected to cost $2.1 million, according to Tapestry's fundraising material.

Tapestry said the building of the Community Athletic Complex will increase sports and health and wellness activities, not just for Tapestry's 1,100 students, but for the youth in Buffalo. The facility would host youth football, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, and track and field. It would also be the central hub of the PlayBuffalo program, an effort of public, private and charter schools to provide athletic opportunities for kids.