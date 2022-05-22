Tapestry basketball guard LaMar Matthews announces college destination

LaMar Matthews, an All-Western New York small schools second team guard from Tapestry, announced Saturday that he will continue his basketball career at Herkimer College.
Named the Charter Schools’ Player of the Year, the 6-foot-3 Matthews averaged 25.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and three steals. He scored at least 30 points in seven games, and at least 20 points in 19 games.
Thank you to everyone who’s helped and supported me thus far. Next Step!🟢 #Committed @herkhoops pic.twitter.com/uOf3gBlCRM— LaMar Matthews (@LaMarMatthews1) May 21, 2022
Matthews eclipsed 1,000 career points at SUNY Buffalo State in a playoff game against Southwestern.