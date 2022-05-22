 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tapestry basketball guard LaMar Matthews announces college destination

  • Updated
  • 0
Tapestry faces Health Sciences in varsity boys basketball (copy)

Tapestry's LaMar Matthews, shown against Health Sciences, will play at Herkimer College.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

LaMar Matthews, an All-Western New York small schools second team guard from Tapestry, announced Saturday that he will continue his basketball career at Herkimer College.

Named the Charter Schools’ Player of the Year, the 6-foot-3 Matthews averaged 25.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and three steals. He scored at least 30 points in seven games, and at least 20 points in 19 games.

Matthews eclipsed 1,000 career points at SUNY Buffalo State in a playoff game against Southwestern.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nardin softball success starts with its three aces

Nardin softball success starts with its three aces

The Nardin softball team's first line of defense, its pitching, has made many opposing team’s offenses struggle mightily this season. There’s no lapse in the rotation, whether it’s senior and Purdue signee Julianna Verni or sophomores Mia Gilham and Erin Nuwer.

Massimo Moretti of St. Mary's signs to play basketball for D'Youville

Massimo Moretti of St. Mary's signs to play basketball for D'Youville

Massimo Moretti got off a plane from Italy in Buffalo in September with two goal in mind: get the best education possible and play college basketball. Eight months later, the St. Mary’s senior has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career at Division II D’Youville University.

Nichols girls lacrosse beats Nardin 17-7 to repeat as Monsignor Martin champions

Nichols girls lacrosse beats Nardin 17-7 to repeat as Monsignor Martin champions

Nichols has been back in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association for two seasons and has won the girls lacrosse championship in both. In a rematch of last year's final, the Vikings made it 2-for-2 with a 17-7 victory Wednesday over Nardin in the league's championship game on their home field, The win extended Nichols' winning streak to 10.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News