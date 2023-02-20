Sweet Home senior Lauren Hubert will continue a family tradition of attending Canisius College, joining her grandmother and mother. She will be joining the Golden Griffins as a volleyball player.

Hubert is a three-time All-Western New York and two-time All-State selection.

“This definitely means a lot to me,” Hubert said. “It’s really cool to be staying in Buffalo because all of my family and friends are here. Making it to the collegiate level was super important, and I’m glad to have achieved that goal.”

When Canisius extended an offer to her, it was too good for Hubert to not strongly consider it – given the chance to stay home around the people she cares about, along with being in a city with which she’s very familiar.

“When the option came for Canisius, it was too good,” Hubert said. “When I met the coaches and girls, it was perfect, and staying in Buffalo is a plus. It became an easier option, and it seemed like a perfect fit for me.”

Hubert will be joining a team that went 13-15 a season ago. Canisius coach Tom Hanna is excited to have her join the program.

"Lauren is a talented multi-sport athlete who will be a six-rotation player for us," Hanna said. "Her ability to pass and hit on both pins for us will definitely be important to our future success. We're adding another tremendous student-athlete to our program and look forward to Lauren joining us in August!"

Hubert will be bringing her championship experience with Sweet Home to the Griffins, as she led the Panthers to their first Section VI Class A championship since 2013 this past season. She finished the season with 391 kills, 158 assists, 147 digs, 40 aces and 30 blocks. With her on the court, Sweet Home was able to win ECIC Division II three times, and went undefeated in division play for three straight seasons.

“Ever since I was little, it was my dream to play D1 volleyball,” Hubert said. “Just being in the gym a lot, getting my body right and not giving up on that goal helped me get here. I’m so grateful for all of the opportunities that I’ve had. I had a great support system and I’m lucky to have that. My family and friends helped me get to the Division I level.”

Other Sweet Home commitments

• Cassidy Papero has signed on to bowl at Daemen University. She is a two-time Panthers captain and bowled an average of 184.06 this past season.

• SUNY Brockport will welcome Zach McGowan to its soccer team. The four-year varsity player and two-year captain had six goals and two assists during his senior season.

• Tori Benson will join Dominican University’s track and field team. While at the Rochester junior Olympic meet, Benson threw for 90 feet, six inches during the discus competition.