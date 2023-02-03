Before the winter season began, Sweet Home track and field jumps coach Tomarris Bell was in the gym and noticed Panthers sophomore Brenton Baker dunking. Bell was impressed with Baker’s takeoff before he was in the air.

“When I saw he was a naturally one-foot jumper, I knew he’d be able to pick this up pretty quick,” Bell said.

The next day, Baker approached Bell about joining the indoor track and field team, and Bell had already had an idea of Baker’s potential based on seeing him dunk.

“He came in and asked to do the high jump,” Baker recalls. “I saw him messing around in the gym one day and was like, ‘Yeah, he can definitely do it.’ At first, the form wasn’t there, but he was a mile over the mark ... I knew from watching him he could fly.”

He has proved that to be the case, despite his limited experience.

He cleared 6-foot-8 at the Section VI track and field varsity select meet Jan. 20 at Houghton College to break a Sweet Home record set in 1992 by James Garnham. The height ranks first in New York State and has tied a sophomore state record.

He also is among 18 athletes in the nation to have cleared that height or better this season, according to Athletic.net, and the only sophomore on the list.

The Section VI team championships are Feb. 11, with the state qualifier Feb. 19. Both are at Houghton.

“The most important thing is that he has extreme confidence, and we keep it simple,” Bell said. “He doesn’t have all the technique and he doesn’t need all the technique, yet. It’s going to take time to get that and that’s only going to help him get higher.

"When we don’t dwell on what we don’t have, we can focus on what we do well. In most cases, we can take advantage of him being so explosive and so fast.”

Baker had played basketball last winter as a freshman and considers himself a hooper. As much as he wanted to once again be on the hardwood as a sophomore, he decided against that due to a lingering hamstring injury from football and pursued indoor track and field.

“I was always a hooper, I was always a basketball player,” Baker said. “Track has always been my No. 1, but if I had a second option it would be basketball. Since I had hamstring issues from football I decided not to do basketball and just work on it with track and be in the weight room for outdoor.”

The first step was to get a baseline, and Bell set up a bungee cord. Baker cleared that without much trouble, despite not having the best technique, which is to be expected. It was apparent which event Baker would be competing in.

At the Jan. 20 meet, Baker easily cleared 5-8, which was enough to tie for the lead, but Bell saw how easy that was for Baker and pushed the envelope.

“Coach Bell kept it a secret of what the height was going to be,” Sweet Home coach Lari MacPeek said.

Bell then elevated the mark to 6-2, and once Baker leaped over with ease on the first attempt. With the win already confirmed, the question became just how high could Baker jump on that day.

“A lot of people at Houghton, if they weren’t doing something, there were crowds of people around the high jump,” MacPeek said. “A lot of athletes could see how high it was, and I was telling them, ‘Ssshhh, he doesn’t know.’ We didn’t want the number to get into his head. He cleared that with no problem.”

The next task was 6-8. Again, it was never communicated to him what he’d be jumping. Bell just kept elevating the mark higher and higher. Again, Bell cleared the height.

“It was cool,” Baker said. “It didn’t kick in until maybe two days later when I thought about it. I never expected to jump 6-8. It was crazy and didn’t feel like it was real.”

Bell and MacPeek then tried to see if Baker could get 6-10, but he missed on his first attempt and then slipped on his second. Doing the event in sprint shoes and struggling in his first two attempts made the coaches decide to hold off on any more records.

Both think he could eventually clear 7 feet. The Section VI record is 6-11¼, set Williamsville South's Sean Vago in 1995. Only the record in the 1,600 meters, set in 1992, has stood longer among Section VI indoor marks.

“I have full confidence he can clear 7 feet,” MacPeek said. “He just started jumping a few weeks prior to that."

Only about six weeks into a new sport, Baker has become one of the best to do it and has a ton of room to grow.

His success might mean that he will enjoy his favorite sport of basketball from the stands and not the court going forward.

“I wanted to see how I do in indoor," Baker said. "This has been the best decision I’ve ever made."