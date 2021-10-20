Sweet Home wins battle of girls volleyball unbeatens

It was a battle of giants.
Two of the last four undefeated teams in Section VI girls volleyball met Wednesday night in Blasdell, and the visiting Sweet Home Panthers came out the winner, roaring back to win the last two sets for a 3-2 victory.
Junior Lauren Hubert, who has been a varsity performer since seventh grade, led the impressive victory by the Panthers. Hubert had 35 kills in the match, three blocks and eight assists. Junior setter Cassidy Papero had 25 assists, five digs and three aces.
The set scores were 25-18, 24-26, 15-25, 25-20 and 25-17.
"My team could have given up when they fell behind in the third set, but they hung in and got it into the teens," said Sweet Home coach Breean Martin.
Even though that rally came up short, it seemed to change the momentum of the match.
"The girls thought it was time to turn it around and got the early lead in the fourth set and kept it the entire set," Martin said. "We never fell behind in the fourth or fifth set.
"We came out strong in the first set but in the second set we had a lot of unforced errors. In the third set, we got into a bad rotation and they had a pretty good server and they took a big lead."
Besides Hubert and Papero, other standouts for Sweet Home were junior libero Avery Gaume with 18 digs and three aces, middle blocker Erin Clemens-Regan had eight kills and three blocks and senior outside hitter Erica Edholm had six kills, four aces and 10 digs.
Freshman Marin Collins had 28 kills for Frontier. Senior setter Haley Gerken had 40 aces. The Falcons' decisive victory in the third set, junior Morgan Pasternak has six points in a row.
The opposing coaches have a history.
"Breean was an athlete for me in club," said Frontier coach Debby Schrufer. "So we know each other well."
Sweet Home (17-0, 12-0), a final four team in Class A in 2020 when it lost a semifinal game to eventual champion Niagara Wheatfield, went undefeated in ECIC II for the second season in a row to win another division championship with Martin.
Even with the victory over the defending sectional Class AA champion Falcons, the Panthers will be the No. 2 seed in the Class A sectional bracket with Niagara Frontier League champion Niagara Wheatfield gaining the No. 1 position. The Falcons are 16-0 going into Thursday's final regular season match at Lewiston-Porter and have an advantage in power points earned.
Defending Class AA sectional champion Frontier, which clinched a second straight ECIC I championship, is in line to draw the No. 1 seed in AA.
Sweet Home has one game left, at home against Sacred Heart on Monday before sectional play begins.
The seedings and brackets will be announced on Saturday morning at a meeting at Frontier. Pre-quarterfinals will be next Wednesday with quarterfinals on Oct. 29, semifinals on Nov. 1 at the higher seed. Class B-1 and B-2 finals will be at North Tonawanda on Nov. 3, Class C-1 and Class C-2 finals the same date at Brocton.
Class AA and A finals will be Nov. 5 at North Tonawanda and the overall Class C and Class D finals the same day at Brocton.
Section V will be the host for the Far West Regionals Nov. 12-13. The state championships will be at Glens Falls Nov. 20 and 21.