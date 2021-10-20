Sweet Home wins battle of girls volleyball unbeatens

It was a battle of giants.

Two of the last four undefeated teams in Section VI girls volleyball met Wednesday night in Blasdell, and the visiting Sweet Home Panthers came out the winner, roaring back to win the last two sets for a 3-2 victory.

Junior Lauren Hubert, who has been a varsity performer since seventh grade, led the impressive victory by the Panthers. Hubert had 35 kills in the match, three blocks and eight assists. Junior setter Cassidy Papero had 25 assists, five digs and three aces.

The set scores were 25-18, 24-26, 15-25, 25-20 and 25-17.

"My team could have given up when they fell behind in the third set, but they hung in and got it into the teens," said Sweet Home coach Breean Martin.

Even though that rally came up short, it seemed to change the momentum of the match.

"The girls thought it was time to turn it around and got the early lead in the fourth set and kept it the entire set," Martin said. "We never fell behind in the fourth or fifth set.

"We came out strong in the first set but in the second set we had a lot of unforced errors. In the third set, we got into a bad rotation and they had a pretty good server and they took a big lead."