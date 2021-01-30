Sweet Home school board approves high-risk sports season for winter

Horns honked excitedly, while folks mingling in the parking lot cheered with delight.
Ah, sweet victory, except this wasn’t a postgame scene from a Buffalo Bills game.
It’s the image of people leaving Saturday morning’s school board meeting at Sweet Home High School after learning and spreading the word in their unique way that the board of education voted 5-2 in favor of letting the district’s high-risk sports compete during this winter season.
High-risk sports for the winter, per New York State, are basketball and hockey. Wrestling and competitive cheerleading also are high-risk ones, but wrestling was moved to spring by Section VI while competitive cheerleading will only take place during the second fall sports season scheduled to start in March.
But basketball and hockey players can lace them up for season-opening practices Monday.
“Man, it’s beautiful let the kids play,” said Patrick Adams, whose son is a senior on the Panthers’ basketball team.
"I'm excited for the kids and that's what this has been since day one," fourth-year Sweet Home boys basketball coach Brandon Woods said. "That's what most important. ... We've been living in optimism. It feels good to be part of a district that believes in kids and staffers that we're going to follow the protocols that will keep us safe.”
For the second straight sports season, there was concern among board members whether it was safe to let Sweet Home’s athletes compete amid this Covid-19 pandemic. During the fall, it was all low-and moderate-risk sports that would up being approved, 4-3.
While low- and moderate-risk winter sports had already begun, the debate arose once state officials on Jan. 22 authorized the return of high-risk sports to start competition Feb. 1 (Monday). The state left the final call in the hands of school districts and local departments of health to let the high-risk sports commence.
Although the five counties, including Erie, that are home to Section VI member schools authorized the return of high-risk sports except wrestling, there still was concern at Sweet Home – so much so that there was speculation among parents and athletes that the board had enough support to nonetheless sit out the season after last Tuesday’s board meeting.
Either that wasn’t the case, or the passion of the athletes, parents and supporters who spoke during the meeting swayed a couple votes.
Also state data, which wasn’t available during the fall, showed that sports only accounted for 1.0 percent of the Covid-19 cases.
One of the speakers, football coach Jeremy Zimmer, said the decision should remain in the hands of families and parents of the athletes whether it’s safe to play.
“I can’t wait for Monday,” Sweet Home senior hockey player Ryan Edholm said. “We were a little concerned. It’s great that we got two people to flip over and that we got it done.
Supporters showed up before the start of the 8 a.m. meeting. The first two hours of it were devoted to budgetary discussion. The third hour was for open discussion regarding high-risk sports.
While waiting, kids played street hockey in the back lot while parents took turns chatting and sipping on hot beverages –watching the live stream of what was unfolding in the district offices.
As they had just figured out the board’s decision, a small motorcade came honking through to spread the word.
"We're ready to get started and allow these kids to do what they love to do," Woods said.