Sweet Home school board approves high-risk sports season for winter

For the second straight sports season, there was concern among board members whether it was safe to let Sweet Home’s athletes compete amid this Covid-19 pandemic. During the fall, it was all low-and moderate-risk sports that would up being approved, 4-3.

While low- and moderate-risk winter sports had already begun, the debate arose once state officials on Jan. 22 authorized the return of high-risk sports to start competition Feb. 1 (Monday). The state left the final call in the hands of school districts and local departments of health to let the high-risk sports commence.

Although the five counties, including Erie, that are home to Section VI member schools authorized the return of high-risk sports except wrestling, there still was concern at Sweet Home – so much so that there was speculation among parents and athletes that the board had enough support to nonetheless sit out the season after last Tuesday’s board meeting.

Either that wasn’t the case, or the passion of the athletes, parents and supporters who spoke during the meeting swayed a couple votes.

Also state data, which wasn’t available during the fall, showed that sports only accounted for 1.0 percent of the Covid-19 cases.