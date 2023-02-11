Houghton College was host for the very busy Section VI Indoor Track team championships Saturday. Athletes from participating schools competed in small, medium, and large schools categories.

Sweet Home won the large schools boys title with a total of 74 points, edging out Frontier by just four points. Senior Neil Stoudemire won the 55-meter dash for Sweet Home in 6.67 seconds, and sophomore Brenton Baker won the high jump with a 6-6 mark. The Panthers also won the 4x200 meter relay with a 1:33.91 mark

Lancaster’s 119 points were enough to win the girls large schools title. The Legends captured the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:26.43. Sophomore Lucy Snuszka also finished first in the triple jump with 34-7, and sophomore Addison Grimm won the long jump with a 15-9 leap.

The team of Falconer/Maple Grove/Cattaraugus Valley/Frewsburg/Randolph dominated boys medium schools with a score of 153 points, 61 more than second-place Hamburg.

Junior Landon Stormer won the 55-meter dash in 6.62 seconds, and junior Roan Kelly was victorious in the 1,000-meter run, winning with a time of 2:34.19. In the 600-meter run, junior Talon Rowland won the event for his team in 1:25.13. In the 300-meter dash, junior Landon Stormer won in 35.28 seconds.

Holland/East Aurora won the medium schools girls division with a score of 108 points. The girls won the 4x800 meter relay with a 10:32.45 mark. In the 1,500-meter relay Emilia O’Leary, by four seconds, won the competition with a time of 4:56.77. Junior Kate Hillyard won the high jump with a 5-foot clearing.

Holland/East Aurora’s boys team won the small schools title with 115 points. Sophomore Shane Fraser’s time of 10:44.35 was enough for him to win the 3200-meter run. Junior Owen Rung won the 1,000-meter run in 2:45.77. Rung also won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:46.39.

The Iroquois small schools girls team beat its competition with a total of 140 points. The Chiefs won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:55.28. Senior Ava Cimini won the high jump with a mark of 15-6, almost a foot higher than the second-place finisher. Senior Sara Cedro earned the top spot in the 3,000-meter run, finishing in 11:47.06.