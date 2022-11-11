Sweet Home girls volleyball shows heart with rally before losing in five sets in regional

The undefeated Sweet Home girls volleyball team lost the first two sets of Friday's Class A Far West Regional at Hamburg, and Lauren Hubert, the Panthers' All-Western New York star, wasn't about to let the season end without a fight.

She "came to me in the third set and said, 'I'm ready. Are you ready?’ ” coach Breanna Martin said. "We knew this was an opportunity to do something we hadn’t done as a program in over 20 years."

Martin motivated her team from the bench and Hubert had four consecutive kills early in the third set, leading Sweet Home to wins in the the third and fourth sets to to force a decisive fifth set. Sweet Home pushed until the end.

Section V's Irondequoit (21-1) won the final set 15-12 to earn a spot in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament next weekend in Glens Falls.

The Panthers' season ended at 18-1 and with plenty of pride.

“We fought back because we knew that wasn’t who we were," an emotional Hubert said. "We were ready, and it didn’t fall in our favor, but I'm proud of winning the section final after losing it last year.

"And I'm proud we didn’t lose in three sets when we could've given up."

Sweet Home had not lost a set all season, so it had not been in a fourth or fifth set.

"We were way more prepared than we showed in those first three sets, but we didn't give up, and the way we responded shows their growth from last year.” Martin said.

Irondequoit jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set, but Hubert helped her team stay in the set, which Sweet Home lost 25-18. The Panthers were again behind in the second set and couldn't find a way to extinguish the Eagles' run. Irondequoit’s strong defensive play led to a 25-14 victory.

Behind Hubert's message, the Panthers sprang to life in the third set. The Eagles rallied, but Sweet Home junior libero Avery Gaume recorded many of her 20 digs in the second half of that third set as the Panthers won 25-19.

Sweet Home again started the fourth set hot, going on a 8-2 run controlled by Hubert. The Panthers again let Irondequoit back in the game after numerous hitting errors, and led by just one point at 12-11. The Panthers killed the Eagles' momentum after a booming Hubert kill that had Sweet Home’s student section on their feet. Keyed by a big block by sophomore Ella Hubert, the Panthers tied the match up 2-2 by winning the fourth set 25-19.

Sweet Home came into the fifth with confidence and took a 7-3 lead on senior Madison Hanaka’s kill. After a string of hitting errors by Sweet Home, the Eagles were back in business. The packed gym watched as Irondequoit’s Kace Hennekey was given a perfect pass and delivered a shot where the Panthers couldn’t get it, ending what looked like the ultimate Sweet Home comeback.

Hulbert finished with 33 kills for the Panthers.

“They were out of system, and the third and fourth game they were passing better and we knew they were talented, and Hubert was a stud," Irondequoit coach Marc Callari said. "Just Tuesday night, though, we were in a fifth set, and the fifth set has been good to us. We came out in the fifth set, and if you start off hot, you just have to carry it to the finish line."