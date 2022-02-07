Sweet Home girls basketball having best season in years thanks to new dedication

Sometimes the impossible doesn’t seem possible. Especially when the same results cast a damper on any hope of change.
For the past decade, the Sweet Home girls basketball program had either been average or less, feeling inferior within the ECIC II and against one of Section VI's powerhouses in Williamsville South.
At the start of the 2021-2022 season, coach Andrew Murak and his team agreed on a few goals: have a winning record overall and in the division and beat Williamsville South – all feats the program hadn’t accomplished in years. Until this season.
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Panthers are 13-2 overall, 8-0 in the division and have a three-point victory against the Billies on its resume heading into Monday's rematch at Sweet Home.
“We play smart basketball, and we play together,” Murak said. “Our three core principles are, ‘Play together, play hard and play smart.’ I think we’ve been doing exactly that and it’s paying off.”
Williamsville South had won seven consecutive split-bracket Section VI championships from 2014 to 2020, won the state title in 2015 and reached the state semifinal in 2018.
The last two seasons featured the Panthers losing by a combined 192 points in four meetings. Playing Williamsville South over the years was a hill none of the players was eager to climb.
“Every time we’ve played them in the past, we got beat by 40, 50, 60 points,” said senior co-captain Megan Gerber. “It’s just like, ‘Dang,’ you want to put your head down every time you play them. You don’t want play them; they’re intimidating.”
On Jan. 12, the Panthers were 8-2 and on a five-game winning streak when they traveled to Williamsville South intent on ending their yearslong losing streak.
“We got this,” co-captain Krissy Baker told her teammates. “We can beat them this year. We can really beat them if we really put in the effort.”
In a game in which Panthers leading scorer Amber Murak had a season-low four points, the team persevered and edged out a 56-53 win. When the clock hit triple zero, a giant weight fell off the program as players began jumping with elation.
“It was really awesome to finally get that win,” sophomore Erin Clemens-Regan said. “That was something we were trying to work towards our entire season. That was one of our goals. To accomplish that was amazing.”
Since the win, which coach Murak called “a turning point,” Sweet Home has extended its winning streak to 10, its longest streak since the 2007-2008 season, and the program has its most wins since that season with five more remaining on the schedule.
Murak envisioned himself being part of the change at Sweet Home. He was unbothered with the team going 3-19 and losing by an average of 25.2 points in the 2019-2020 season. He saw something in the players and believed they were better than their record. The initial steps were taken last season when Sweet Home went 5-7 in a Covid-shortened schedule.
Going about change meant breaking bad habits. In multiple meetings, Murak let all 13 players know he expected a commitment to the program that included offseason training and being there for one another.
“It’s been special because, obviously, we haven’t had a season like this at Sweet Home in a while,” said Lauren Hubert, an All-Western New York first-team volleyball player who entered the weekend second in Section VI in total rebounds with 261. “The whole team is pretty close. Being with everyone in this fun environment is super cool.”
A seminal moment encapsulating the Panthers’ 'Three Musketeers' mindset of “all for one and one for all,” came Dec. 10 against City Honors. With the game in hand, Murak called for Denmark exchange student Amalie Larsen, who qualified for the state swim meet in two events in the fall, to check in. Shortly thereafter, she scored her first-ever basket. The bench erupted because they all understood she took a chance by trying out a new sport in her only year in America.
Larsen’s brief time in America, coupled with her willingness to try basketball and accepting she wouldn’t get much playing time, is why the coaches decided to have 13 varsity players instead of 12.
“It’s really cool,” Amber Murak said. “Since we saw her on the first day of tryouts, we knew she was going to be a hard worker and contribute something to our team. We’ve been supporting her and teaching her everything we know to build her knowledge of the game.”
Being happy for one another, whether its Larsen’s first basket or every available player on the roster scoring Dec. 17 against Amherst, has been the change many of the Sweet Home players have been hoping would occur.
This year, the team feels loose, whether it’s dancing to T.I.’s "Bring ‘Em Out" or any of Drake’s hits.
A supportive culture and camaraderie have grown where once players were only teammates because they went to the same school and liked basketball. Each player views the person to her left and right as her friend, someone she could hang with off the court.
“I feel like this year compared to the other years has been one of the best years,” Baker said. “I think it’s because of the chemistry and how we take it seriously. At times we’ve been way more focused this year on our goals. Our coach has helped us see we are better than what we thought we were.”
Murak’s intensity and passion for the game has added a new perspective, and as Baker puts it, “He gave people a sense of hope.”
The hope he constantly relays is based on a positive mindset and his core principles.
“We can win any game if we put our mind to it and put the effort in, play together and play smart,” he said.