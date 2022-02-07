Sweet Home girls basketball having best season in years thanks to new dedication

Larsen’s brief time in America, coupled with her willingness to try basketball and accepting she wouldn’t get much playing time, is why the coaches decided to have 13 varsity players instead of 12.

“It’s really cool,” Amber Murak said. “Since we saw her on the first day of tryouts, we knew she was going to be a hard worker and contribute something to our team. We’ve been supporting her and teaching her everything we know to build her knowledge of the game.”

Being happy for one another, whether its Larsen’s first basket or every available player on the roster scoring Dec. 17 against Amherst, has been the change many of the Sweet Home players have been hoping would occur.

This year, the team feels loose, whether it’s dancing to T.I.’s "Bring ‘Em Out" or any of Drake’s hits.

A supportive culture and camaraderie have grown where once players were only teammates because they went to the same school and liked basketball. Each player views the person to her left and right as her friend, someone she could hang with off the court.