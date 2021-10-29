Sweet Home football coach Jeremy Zimmer in ICU after suffering two strokes

Sweet Home will play its Section VI football quarterfinal at Frontier on Friday without head coach Jeremy Zimmer.

Zimmer confirmed via Twitter that he’s in intensive care after suffering two strokes.

“Overwhelmed. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to offer support to me and my family,” Zimmer wrote via Twitter. “I suffered two strokes this week and I’m still in the ICU. Wishing my boys luck tonight in their playoff game, I love every one of my guys.”

The Panthers' clash at Frontier is slated for 7 p.m. Sweet Home is the No. 3 seed from Class A North, while the Falcons are the No. 2 seed from Class A South. Panthers assistant coaches Jon Campolo and Mike Faulks will handle Zimmer's duties Friday, according to Sweet Home Athletic Director Marisa Dauria.

