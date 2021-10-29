 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet Home football coach Jeremy Zimmer in ICU after suffering two strokes
0 comments

Sweet Home football coach Jeremy Zimmer in ICU after suffering two strokes

Support this work for $1 a month
Sweet Home vs Williamsville South in high school football (copy)

Sweet Home's head coach Jeremy Zimmer calls in plays from the sidelines against Williamsville South during a game last season.

 James P. McCoy

Sweet Home will play its Section VI football quarterfinal at Frontier on Friday without head coach Jeremy Zimmer.

Zimmer confirmed via Twitter that he’s in intensive care after suffering two strokes.

“Overwhelmed. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to offer support to me and my family,” Zimmer wrote via Twitter. “I suffered two strokes this week and I’m still in the ICU. Wishing my boys luck tonight in their playoff game, I love every one of my guys.”

The Panthers' clash at Frontier is slated for 7 p.m. Sweet Home is the No. 3 seed from Class A North, while the Falcons are the No. 2 seed from Class A South. Panthers assistant coaches Jon Campolo and Mike Faulks will handle Zimmer's duties Friday, according to Sweet Home Athletic Director Marisa Dauria. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NAACP urge athletes to avoid signing with Texas teams

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News