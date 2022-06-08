Sweet Home beats Amherst 47-14 in Division II flag football final

It didn't take long for a crowd to gather Wednesday at Sweet Home. Soon, it was standing-room only for the inaugural Section VI flag football final.

Fans from all around the community congregated to witness history as Sweet Home (7-0) completed a perfect season to become champions, defeating rival Amherst 47-14 in the Division II championship.

“The girls, they were excited,” Sweet Home coach Chris Monaco said. “Obviously for the championship, but also excited for Amherst. That’s our cross-town rival, so anytime you get that game, there’s some higher stakes. ... They were really focused. Not only to win the championship, but with the Amherst part of it too.”

With a championship on the line, Sweet Home made quick work of Amherst in the first half. On the Panthers' second possession of the game, senior Megan Gerber connected with senior Lanee Hall for a 56-yard touchdown.

A few plays later, Hall had a 20-yard interception return on defense for a score, encapsulating Sweet Home’s lightning start as a sign of things to come. She finished with five touchdowns and 176 yards – all in the first half.

Despite also competing in outdoor track and field during the spring season, and heading to states in a few days, Hall had enough energy to assert herself as the best player on the field.

“It’s been hard, dual-sporting,” Hall said. “Having time set in stone for football has been really exciting. These girls are really nice, so I’m glad we could win a championship together as a team.”

Being up 47-0 entering halftime, the Panthers knew the game was over and began enjoying themselves on the sideline. To do so, they celebrated by making another dream of theirs a reality by having Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sit on their bench during the game.

When Allen arrived, he was met with loud applause from the crowd, and was in uniform holding a “Good luck, Panthers!” sign.

Well, it was Allen supporting Sweet Home … kind of. It was a cardboard cutout of him the team picked up.

“Josh Allen has been our motivation,” Hall said. “We’ve been hoping he’d come to our games. We had to bring him here for the last game, even though he couldn’t be here in person.”

Throughout the season, Sweet Home has attempted to get in contact with Allen. The Panthers have messaged the QB on social media, but to no avail. Perhaps an undefeated season and a championship will do the trick.

As the game wound down and Amherst scored twice in the final eight minutes, the Panthers began pointing to the scoreboard and passing around their Allen cutout. They made sure it never fell to the ground and was always standing.

When the final horn sounded, and the perfect season was complete, they stormed the field with Allen over their shoulders and the “Big Cat” belt around their waists as Lynyrd Skynryd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” blared from the loud speakers.

“It definitely felt good going into each game knowing you had a leg up,” Gerber said. “We were all super close, and we just went into everything putting a 100% in and just putting everything into the game and kind of knowing we were going to win.”

