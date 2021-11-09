Super Bowl of high school football returns to the home of the Buffalo Bills

Although Jamestown lost in the final last season, it last played at Highmark in 2014 when it beat Orchard Park for the Class AA title en route to the state championship.

Same for Randolph, which has won five state titles. Fredonia is in the final for the first time since 2013, while Iroquois is back for the first time since 2008.

Prep Talk: Kevin Jobity Jr. making a big impact for Maryvale football Jobity finished with 10 tackles, a sack and batted down four passes in Maryvale's 45-20 rout of rival Cheektowaga on Saturday.

“It sure feels like it’s been forever,” Brown said of Randolph’s last section final appearance. “Seven years. That is forever. We’re happy to be back. We have a great bunch of kids. … It’ll be a good game. We can’t wait.”

Medina, winners of 16 in a row – the longest active streak in Western New York, are playing in the home of the Buffalo Bills for the first time since 1988, when the Bills won the first of four straight AFC East Division titles.

Medina is in a unique situation. It won its first section title since 1988 last season. It would’ve been nice having a Media Day last year, but it got the prize it sought.