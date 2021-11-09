Super Bowl of high school football returns to the home of the Buffalo Bills

At one end of the field, there were players and coaches throwing the football, trying to hit an upright facing the scoreboard end zone. At the tunnel end, the same thing was happening, except the crossbar was the target.
There were kids attempting field goals. There were athletes who attempted to make a throw off the back foot over an imaginary pass rusher to a receiver in the back of the end zone who, of course, made a leaping catch, getting both feet in bounds.
Bennett defeated Orchard Park, 70-20, on Friday night at All High Stadium in Class AA.
Section VI Football Championship Week Media Day would not be Media Day without all 10 teams in attendance taking commemorative photos on the turf at Highmark Stadium.
From coaches and players partaking in interviews to folks listening to Media Day messages from Section VI Football Chairman Jay Sirianni and Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer and ex-Lancaster coach Len Jankiewicz, it felt great being back at the home of the Buffalo Bills for Section VI Football’s Championship Week.
The finalists, including five with unbeaten records, participated in the traditional Media Day event Tuesday morning. It was the one thing missing from the abbreviated Fall II season in the spring.
While folks have been mesmerized by the numbers churned out by Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera, Orchard Park quarterback Ben Gocella and one of his favorite targets, junior receiver Dylan Evans, Iroquois quarterback Trey Kleitz may very well have the best chance at achieving history.
Whether it was a repeat participant or someone from a program making a return after a long absence, there was no hiding their excitement.
“It’s the Super Bowl of Western New York football this weekend,” Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. “It’s great to be here. We were thankful to get a season in last year, so we were thankful to play. We were thankful to have a good year, but not having a sectional final at the stadium was a little bit odd. But we were still thankful to be able to play and we’re thankful to be here and looking forward to competing on Friday.”
The five games in two days begin with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Friday as unbeaten Randolph (9-0) faces defending champion Franklinville/Ellicottville (7-2) in the Class D final. The Class A final between unbeaten Jamestown (10-0) and Frontier (8-2) follows.
Saturday’s tripleheader begins at noon with the Class C final between unbeaten Fredonia (10-0) and defending champion and fellow unbeaten Medina (10-0). Unbeaten Iroquois (10-0) faces two-time defending Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences (8-2) in the middle game. The Class AA final between top-seeded Bennett (8-1) and five-time defending champion Lancaster (9-1) serves as the main event at 6:30 p.m.
Section VI is the only one in the state to conduct its championship games in a National Football League stadium, which makes the event special.
It’s tough to figure out which play by Caleb Kruzicki made the most impact for Williamsville South during its 34-14 triumph over Kenmore West in a Section VI Class A quarterfinal.
Sirianni reminded folks of that as he was one of four speakers addressing the participants prior to interviews with the media. He congratulated them for making it this far and reminded them to soak in the experience.
“Enjoy the day,” said Sirianni, the former coach who guided Southwestern to state titles in 2008 and 2009. “Take it all in. … Be respectful. Have a good time.”
Jankiewicz also spoke, mixing in some advice that late high school sports advocate and Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member Dick Gallagher would give to participants annually at Media Day.
“People remember how you act,” Jankiewicz said. “They don’t remember the final score, so keep that in mind. You earned the right to be here, and you earned the right to represent your school. That’s a bigger issue. Not yourself, your school. There are a lot of people who have supported you … wishing you the best. Guys, don’t disappoint.”
Playing at the venue formerly known as “The Ralph” and, briefly, “The Cap,” was a life memory missing for the finalists in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The five class title games took place on the home field of the highest remaining seed in each tournament.
North is in a much better place this season compared to the nightmarish one it endured in 2020.
Friday and Saturday represent another step in the return to normalcy.
“There’s a lot more excitement, a lot more pressure,” Jamestown senior and star running back Jaylen Butera said, “but playing in the stadium brings a lot more attention to the game.”
Fans attending the games this weekend do not need to show proof of vaccination for Covid-19. However, unvaccinated fans must wear masks at all times. Vaccinated and non-vaccinated people also need to don masks when visiting restrooms, concourses and concession stands.
Although Jamestown lost in the final last season, it last played at Highmark in 2014 when it beat Orchard Park for the Class AA title en route to the state championship.
Same for Randolph, which has won five state titles. Fredonia is in the final for the first time since 2013, while Iroquois is back for the first time since 2008.
Jobity finished with 10 tackles, a sack and batted down four passes in Maryvale's 45-20 rout of rival Cheektowaga on Saturday.
“It sure feels like it’s been forever,” Brown said of Randolph’s last section final appearance. “Seven years. That is forever. We’re happy to be back. We have a great bunch of kids. … It’ll be a good game. We can’t wait.”
Medina, winners of 16 in a row – the longest active streak in Western New York, are playing in the home of the Buffalo Bills for the first time since 1988, when the Bills won the first of four straight AFC East Division titles.
Medina is in a unique situation. It won its first section title since 1988 last season. It would’ve been nice having a Media Day last year, but it got the prize it sought.
“Last year, not having the opportunity to come here, we didn’t really see it as a missed opportunity,” Mustangs coach Eric Valley said. “We still got to play football in the spring. We still got to play for a sectional championship, so we’re grateful for those opportunities we had. … It’s hard to look back at an unbeaten sectional championship run and wonder what if because we don’t have any regrets.”