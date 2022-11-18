Sunday and Sammy Ikegwuonu maturity as brothers helped them mature on field as Lackawanna reaches Far West Regionals

With the clock winding down in Lackawanna's sectional semifinal victory, Steelers sophomore lineman Sammy Ikegwuonu turned toward the crowd, put his hands in the air, and gestured toward a fan.

It was a motion not many people would understand, but the message was received by its intended target.

“I love you,” Ikegwuonu told his mother, Dalene, in sign language.

It was his way of telling Dalene, who is deaf, that even during a tough game, and with Lackawanna seconds from advancing to the Section VI Class C final, he was thinking of her.

“It gives us a form of communication to show her that we know she’s there, and we're grateful she’s there," said senior Lackawanna lineman Sunday Ikegwuonu, Sammy's brother. "We give her the ‘I love you’ sign during the game so she knows we really appreciate her for everything she’s done for us.”

Only 1% of the American population uses American Sign Language (ASL), but in the Ikegwuonu family, it's always been second nature. Along with their mother, they also have an older sister who is deaf.

The brothers have been key pieces in a revival season for Lackawanna (11-0), which has its most wins in at least 18 years after going 5-4 a season ago.

The Steelers won their first sectional title since 2008 and will be playing Section V’s Attica (11-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at Alumni Field in Attica in the Far West Regionals. The five regional games will be played at 6 p.m. Monday at the home field of the Section V team after the weather forced the games to be postponed Friday and Saturday.

“This is where Lackawanna football should be," coach Adam Tardif said. "We had some down years and we weren’t playing Lackawanna football and what it meant to me and everyone in the community. I think we got the team back to where it needs to be."

Sunday, at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, has been on varsity since his freshman year, and landed on Tardif's radar when a little league coach was gushing over Sunday's potential before Tardif even knew who he was. As for Sammy, at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, he's in his second varsity season, and was a player whom Tardif paid attention to before he was a high schooler.

"Finally we got some good solid, strong, athletic lineman," Tardif said. "Both of those guys have been a huge part of our success defensively and offensively. Our offensive line has been the strength of our team for the entire season. Those two guys are a big part of the reason why we’re able to run the football and stop the run.”

Attica, which has won eight consecutive games after a 2-2 start, heavily relies on the run game. Landyn Thomas has a team-high 124 carries for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns and has rushed for more than 100 yards in four games. Wyatt Kauffman has 110 carries and 526 rushing yards with four touchdowns. Attica QB Braden Allien has attempted 66 passes in 12 games.

Sunday is having himself an All-Western New York caliber season with 79 total tackles, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

As for Sammy, he’s recorded 43 tackles. When Tardif first laid eyes on him as a middle schooler, he viewed him as an answer to a problem most small schools encounter: finding big players with an understanding of how to be a lineman.

“Finally, we got some linemen, finally we got some size,” Tardif recalls when he first saw Sammy. “When I saw Sammy, I was like, ‘Man, this is the guy we’ve been missing all the years. A big, strong, athletic, kid.’”

Last season, Sammy recalls he and his brother were "always beefing with each other,” but said they have their moments like any other brotherly tandem, “but it’s at a more mature level now.”

This season they both believe their relationship has grown. When one makes a big play, the other makes sure to high-five him or dap him up to show appreciation for the play. If either is feeling down, the other will do his best to be optimistic and give words of encouragement.

Football has led them to develop as players and young men, understanding the ups and downs of life in their teenage years that they’ll constantly encounter as adults.

“Me and him always had some kind of quarrel all the time,” Sunday said. “That was just younger sibling stuff.

"As we matured and got older, we learned how to respect each other and now that we’ve gotten to that level, we can share our experiences on the football team. I feel us going at each other made us better on the field as players and people because we learned how to take our losses and wins and develop on them and become better people and players.

"We know how to respect each other and boundaries but try to have fun with each other, too.”

State volleyball

The Lancaster and Portville girls volleyball teams arrived in Glens Falls on Friday afternoon with both teams scheduled to begin pool play in the morning session Saturday at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

"Not one snowflake," Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben joked in a text message.

Lancaster, in Class AA, is making its first trip to the state tournament since 2007. Playing in Class C, Portville is aiming for its seventh championship in program history. Portville won state title in 2008, 2014 and 2015 in Class D and 2017, 2018 and 2021 in Class C.

Federation cross country

The Federation cross country meet remains scheduled for Saturday in Wappingers Falls.

The Monsignor Martin representatives were finalized late in the week. All-Catholic girls winner Fiona Murphy (Buffalo Seminary) and runner-up Julia Weyer (Nardin) are scheduled to compete, along with Isabella Prospero, Victoria Mineo and Mya Nazzarett from St. Mary's. For the boys, All-Catholic runner-up Ryan Janese (Nichols) and third-place finisher Casey Black (St. Mary's) are in the field. Neither of the All-Catholic team champions is attending.