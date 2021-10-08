Streak ends at 57 wins as Clarence edges Orchard Park in girls swimming to claim division title

Bret Norvilitis of Orchard Park was the losing coach for the first time in years Friday night.

Even he couldn’t deny that the Quakers versus Clarence girls swimming meet for the ECIC I championship was a “barn burner.” The thrilling duel came down to the finish in the final event with the Red Devils rallying to secure the second- and third-place points they needed to defeat host Orchard Park, 93-90.

Clarence not only clinched the division title with the triumph but also snapped the Quakers’ lengthy league winning streak at 57 meets. The last time OP lost before Friday was Sept. 23, 2014, to Clarence. That also was the last year the Red Devils won the division title – until Friday.

“The girls were excited about it which is all I care about,” winning coach Eric McClaren said. “They’re a great group of girls on the other team. It’s a tough way to lose your senior night meet senior year but my hats off to the great girls of Orchard Park.”

Clarence only won two events, but its overall depth proved to be key as it picked up second, third and fourth place points. There were a couple events OP took first place, but Clarence tallied more than the 6 points awarded for first.