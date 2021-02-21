Streak ends as St. Joe's takes down Canisius in boys basketball

It’s been a while since the all-boys school on Kenmore Avenue has celebrated a basketball victory over its rival on Delaware Avenue.
St. Joe’s handled its victory celebration much like it played during its contest against defending Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association champion Canisius – with poise and a determined attitude.
Each of the Marauders’ starting five players scored in double figures, led by senior Jaden Slaughter’s 22 points, as St. Joe’s snapped a 20-game losing streak to Canisius with an 87-72 victory at St. Joe’s.
Slaughter scored six points during a 24-15 second quarter and had two assists, while Solomon Jackson had seven of his 14 points during the spree in which St. Joe’s turned a six-point advantage into a 44-30 lead heading into halftime.
The lead grew after that, reaching 21 points and never dipping below double digits.
The win was St. Joe’s (7-0) first over the Crusaders (5-1) since taking a 78-72 decision at home Jan. 27, 2012.
“It’s good, it puts us in a great position in the league,” Marauders coach Gabe Michael said. “We try not to think of the history of that streak ever because I think that was a burden our guys didn’t need to carry, but they’re proud they ended it. Now it’s get back to work and try to get the second one against them.”
Canisius coach Kyle Husband said the Marauders are superbly talented, especially their starting five. Point guard Justin Glover added 17 points, junior Josh Haskell had 13 and senior Charlie Carlone had 12. Each had his moments in this one.
“We shared the ball really well,” Michael said. “Our guys were focused. I think they weren’t really fully pleased with how we played recently. I thought they put a full game together for the first time with defensive effort. I think we score pretty easily naturally, but if we can defend, we’re pretty tough to beat.”
“They played fast, all skilled, they played hard and they outplayed us right from the start,” Husband said.
The Marauders received a huge lift from returnee and first-year starter Jackson.
After spending last season as a reserve, Jackson put in the work during the offseason to be able to handle more playing time. It has worked as he scored more than his 6.6 points-per-game average he toted into Sunday. His layup following a Canisius miss sparked the quarter-closing 15-11 run to end the second.
Jackson continued to sizzle in the third quarter as he scored seven points, following two early points with an emphatic shot block. He sparked a 14-1 run later in the period by canning a 3-pointer to make it 55-39. St. Joe’s led by 21 after steal and alley-oop dunk by Slaughter from Glover.
“He’s been great,” Michael said of Jackson. “He does a little of everything for us. He rebounds, he defends, he hits threes, he gets to the basket. He’s a tough guy for teams to guard because you know he’s not at the top of the scouting report. … We kind of have a big four, not just the big three.”
Haskell, who eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark in St. Joe’s win on Friday against Bishop Timon-St. Jude, now has 1,020.
Max Dowling had 22 points to lead Canisius, while Shane Cercone (20) and Declan Ryan (14) also scored in double-figures for the Crusaders.
There’s a reason St. Joe’s didn’t celebrate outlandishly after this win. The teams still have to meet on March 7 at Canisius and likely could play two more times depending on how the playoff seeds fall.
With no state playoffs, that means the Manhattan Cup that goes to the Catholic playoff champion next month will be a treasured trophy.
“We have to keep working hard like we’re already doing,” Jackson said. “We’re not too excited because we know we have a lot of work to do until we get to the Manhattan Cup playoffs.”