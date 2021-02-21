Streak ends as St. Joe's takes down Canisius in boys basketball

Canisius coach Kyle Husband said the Marauders are superbly talented, especially their starting five. Point guard Justin Glover added 17 points, junior Josh Haskell had 13 and senior Charlie Carlone had 12. Each had his moments in this one.

“We shared the ball really well,” Michael said. “Our guys were focused. I think they weren’t really fully pleased with how we played recently. I thought they put a full game together for the first time with defensive effort. I think we score pretty easily naturally, but if we can defend, we’re pretty tough to beat.”

“They played fast, all skilled, they played hard and they outplayed us right from the start,” Husband said.

The Marauders received a huge lift from returnee and first-year starter Jackson.

After spending last season as a reserve, Jackson put in the work during the offseason to be able to handle more playing time. It has worked as he scored more than his 6.6 points-per-game average he toted into Sunday. His layup following a Canisius miss sparked the quarter-closing 15-11 run to end the second.