Stillwater beats Salamanca in Class C semifinals, free-throws change course of game

GLENS FALLS – The Salamanca boys basketball team rode a red school bus up a hill to reach the Hampton Inn & Suites Lake George on Thursday evening. When they arrived, the parking lot was filled with cars decorated with slogans of support for the Warriors.
As they exited the bus one by one and entered their temporary home, they were greeted with their school logo on the front door.
They had hoped to return there Friday evening from Cool Insuring Arena as Class C state finalists, with one more game to play.
Instead, they returned having gone further than any team in Salamanca boys basketball history as state semifinalists after a 64-56 loss to Section II's Stillwater.
“I’m sick to my stomach that we weren’t able to get the win,” coach Adam Bennett said. “They played so hard and they gave us everything that they had.
"Give credit to Stillwater, that’s a very good team. Certainly, deserving of being here.”
Salamanca (17-8) entered the fourth quarter up 46-41, and it seemed as if they had the momentum. What swung the pendulum toward Stillwater were the fouls.
With 7:22 left in the quarter, Stillwater entered the one-and-one, and two minutes later, it was in the double bonus.
It became a free throw clinic by Stillwater, as it made 12 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish 23 of 28 for the game. Salamanca made 4 of 7 total.
“That’s just how the game went, unfortunately,” Bennett said. “Both teams played physical and aggressive. I thought our best chance to win the game was our aggressiveness. I thought that sped them up offensively. They create matchups in the half-court that are issues.”
Stillwater (23-3) will play Newfield at 7 p.m. Saturday for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C championship.
Stillwater senior CJ McNeil scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half and scored his final nine in the fourth. He was 7 for 7 from the line overall.
His biggest shot of the game was hitting a top of the arc three-pointer to give his team a 54-51 lead.
On the following possession, Salamanca sophomore Lucus Brown answered with a deep left-wing three-pointer at 2:23. He finished with 26 points on 9 of 21 shooting, along with seven rebounds and five steals.
Brown spent the game running to get open off screens from his teammates, and then trying to figure out what to do after. Stillwater was aware of his hot shooting entering the game – he was coming off consecutive 30-point games – and did its best to neutralize him.
“It was OK, just a lot of running try to get open on screens,” Brown said of Stillwater’s defense. “A lot of pace and slowing down the pace and getting into our offense. We really couldn’t do that because we kept turning the ball over sometimes.”
Stillwater’s strategy was simple: Let anyone but Brown beat it. Stillwater guarded him up the court, faceguarded him, doubled him on the catch, and even had a man waiting for him in the backcourt when he was inbounding. They gave him zero space and used every possible defensive tactic possible. At this point in the postseason, it is no secret how reliant the Salamanca offense was on Brown.
Brown shot 4 of 12 from the three-point line, and as he was swarmed, his teammates needed to help. Trying to do so was junior Andy Herrick, who finished with 13 points on 5 of 14 shooting.
Their struggles and turnovers led McNeil and sophomore Jaxon Mueller (18 points and nine rebounds) to take over the fourth, especially late in the game.
The game was tied at 54 with 2:23 left, but a McNeil layup began a 10-2 run to end the game as Stillwater reached its first state final since 2006.
“He does such a good job fighting for position,” Bennett said of Mueller. “We were trying to deny him the ball. If he catches the ball anywhere near the block, it’s going in. Obviously keeping him off the glass, he’s a very good rebounder. He just demands a ton of attention.
Salamanca was without starting point guard senior Hayden Hoag (six points) for more than the final five minutes after he fouled out.
As the game was ending, Bennett subbed out Brown. Tears began appearing on his face, and his coach was clearly holding back his emotions, as he had his left arm around Brown’s shoulder. He would take a seat next to the assistant coaches and Bennett delivered a message to him.
“I’m proud of Lucus,” Bennett said later. “That kid is a warrior.”