Stillwater beats Salamanca in Class C semifinals, free-throws change course of game

“It was OK, just a lot of running try to get open on screens,” Brown said of Stillwater’s defense. “A lot of pace and slowing down the pace and getting into our offense. We really couldn’t do that because we kept turning the ball over sometimes.”

Stillwater’s strategy was simple: Let anyone but Brown beat it. Stillwater guarded him up the court, faceguarded him, doubled him on the catch, and even had a man waiting for him in the backcourt when he was inbounding. They gave him zero space and used every possible defensive tactic possible. At this point in the postseason, it is no secret how reliant the Salamanca offense was on Brown.

Brown shot 4 of 12 from the three-point line, and as he was swarmed, his teammates needed to help. Trying to do so was junior Andy Herrick, who finished with 13 points on 5 of 14 shooting.

Their struggles and turnovers led McNeil and sophomore Jaxon Mueller (18 points and nine rebounds) to take over the fourth, especially late in the game.

The game was tied at 54 with 2:23 left, but a McNeil layup began a 10-2 run to end the game as Stillwater reached its first state final since 2006.