State's No. 1-ranked Williamsville North boys soccer team knocks off Orchard Park

On the same day Williamsville North ascended from No. 2 to No. 1 among Class AA schools in the coaches state boys soccer rankings, the Spartans extended their win streak to 13 with a 4-1 victory over visiting Orchard Park on Monday night.

Junior Chase Gooldy scored twice, and senior Connor Angiel and sophomore Chase Dade had single goals in the win. Ryan Bailey had two assists, while junior Brennan McDermott and senior Kevin Sugg each had an assist.

Senior Rian Burns made six saves for the winners.

Coach Dave Lamastra’s North side (8-0, 6-0 ECIC I), the defending Section VI Class AA champion, has not lost since falling to Williamsville South 1-0 last season on October 28. The teams will meet for the only time this season at noon Oct. 11 at North. South is ranked 18th in the state among Class A schools in this week’s coaches poll. South is also the last team to own a win over rival Williamsville East, which is ranked sixth in this week’s Class A state poll.

Orchard Park fell to 3-5-1 overall and 3-3-0 in ECIC I play.

“It’s really exciting and rewarding to see our school at the top, but the work is far from over,” said Bailey, a senior captain for the Spartans. “We need to continue to get better each and every day and just work toward winning our league and eventually the section. This has definitely motivated us to stay at the top and just keep grinding.”