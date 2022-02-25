 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State wrestling: Pioneer's Daniel Kirsch wins a classic as 10 WNYers reach semifinals
  • Updated
ECIC Wrestling Championships (copy)

Daniel Kirsch from Pioneer High School, shown in this file photo, has moved to the state semifinals.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo

Pioneer wrestler Daniel Kirsch and Chautauqua Lake’s Jordan Joslyn took their rivalry from Section VI to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships Friday in Albany.

Joslyn had beaten Kirsch during the regular season for Kirsch’s only loss of the season. Two weeks ago, Joslyn took his 39-0 record to the finals of the Class A state qualifier against Kirsch, who won in three overtimes.

They did one better Friday, with Kirsch winning in the fourth overtime, known as the ultimate overtime, in a Division II 118-pound quarterfinal to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Because Kirsch scored first in the match, he got to decide the positions and chose the top. When Joslyn was unable to escape, Kirsch took a 4-3 victory in the marathon match.

“It was very exciting, for sure,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said.  “Two great wrestlers going at it.”

Kirsch, the fourth seed, takes his 42-1 record into a matchup with top-seeded Gianni Silvestri from Tioga, who is 36-1.

Kirsch placed fourth in the state championships in 2020, the last time the state event was held.

In all, 10 WNY wrestlers advanced to the semifinals after 30 of the 53 competitors had made the quarterfinals. Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the finals set for 6:05 p.m.

Newfane advanced two wrestlers in Division II. Third-seeded Aiden Gillings, who is 40-1, at 132 pounds and second-seeded Simon Lingle, who is also 40-1, at 189.

Here are the WNY wrestlers who remain in contention for state championships:

Division I

118: Jaden Crumpler, Niagara Falls.

145: Cameron Catrabone, Williamsville North/East.

285: Konrad Krzyston, Frontier.

Division II

118: Daniel Kirsch, Pioneer.

126: Johnny Vicario, Eden.

132: Aiden Gillings, Newfane.

152: Dakota Mascho, Portville.

160: Nick Brown, Springville-Griffith.

189: Simon Lingle, Newfane.

215: Trevor Barry, Iroquois.

