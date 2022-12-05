State title in hand, Bennett finishes as unanimous No. 1 in final News large schools football poll

A day after winning its first state championship, Bennett was the unanimous choice for the top spot in The Buffalo News' final large schools football poll Monday.

Bennett (7-6) beat Section IX champion Newburgh Free Academy, 42-8, in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA title game Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Bennett became the second Buffalo Public Schools program to win a football state championship. South Park won the Class A title in 2015. The Tigers are the third BPS school to finish at No. 1 in the final large schools poll since 1981. South Park was ranked No. 1 in 1993 and 2015. They are the first public schools teams in the top spot since West Seneca East in 2018.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A, along with Canisius, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and St. Francis.

On the field, the Tigers' went undefeated against Western New York competition with their two losses coming to out-of-state opponents, McDowell (Erie, Pa.) and Austintown Fitch (Youngstown, Ohio). Off the field, Bennett had to forfeit its first six games, including four victories, after Section VI ruled the Tigers had used an ineligible player.

Sitting at 0-6, Bennett then won seven consecutive games in resounding fashion to capture the state title. In those seven wins, they averaged 38 points and held opponents to 8.4 points. Only three of Bennett’s final seven opponents reached double digits.

St. Francis, which finished at No. 1 in the rankings last year, is second. The Red Raiders (6-4) won the Monsignor Martin A championship by beating Canisius, 56-20. St. Francis lost in the state Catholic final to St. Anthony's, 27-20, despite leading 20-0 entering the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders again played a competitive schedule of teams outside Western New York, beating Long Island's Kellenberg Memorial and Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.).

Bennett and St. Francis were tied atop the rankings in the Sept. 30 poll. The Tigers took the top spot for the last time after Week 9 and stayed at No. 1 through the remainder of the postseason.

Lancaster (9-1), the Section VI runner-up in Class AA, finished third in the rankings, followed by Canisius and Section VI Class A champion Jamestown.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Bennett (6) AA 7-6 60 1 2. St. Francis MM 6-4 53 2 3. Lancaster AA 9-1 49 3 4. Canisius MM 5-6 40 4 5. Jamestown A 9-3 36 5 6. Orchard Park AA 7-2 32 6 7. Williamsville North A 7-4 24 7 8. St. Joe's MM 6-3 18 8 9. Clarence A 6-4 11 9 10. Kenmore West A 7-3 4 10 Others South Park A 6-3 3 N/R

Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).