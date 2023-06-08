Spring state championships in high school sports will go on as scheduled, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association said Thursday morning.

An air quality alert remains in effect for much of the state and the Northeast region.

"Currently all NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships are moving forward as scheduled," the organization said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the air quality as we prepare to host the championships starting on Friday."

Baseball championships are scheduled for Binghamton, softball is on Long Island, track is in Middletown and boys team tennis is in Queens.

The state moved semifinal boys lacrosse games from Wednesday to Friday and moved the finals from Saturday to Sunday.

The Clarence softball team posted a photo on social media after the team arrived on Long Island on Thursday morning.

The status of the state Catholic baseball championships at St. John's in Queens remains uncertain. A call is scheduled for 1 p.m. St. Francis is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday.