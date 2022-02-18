State federation cancels 2022 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament of Champions

The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association (NYSFSSAA) has announced the 2022 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament of Champions has been canceled.

Fordham University, the scheduled host for the championships, informed the NYSFSSAA of its inability to host this year’s championship event. The federation attempted to find an alternative venue that met all four associations' Covid-19 protocols and restrictions.

“As we continue to address the impact of Covid-19, the Federation Executive Board continues to face challenging decisions impacting interscholastic athletics,” said Jim Foster, NYSFSSAA Executive Secretary. “We remain hopeful and optimistic the Federation Tournament of Champions will be held in March 2023 to bring the four associations' best teams together.”

Since 2020, the event has been canceled. Fordham plans on hosting the event in 2023. The NYSPHSAA Final Four will go on as scheduled for both boys and girls basketball.

Both tournaments have previously taken place at Glens Falls and Albany's Times Union Center.

