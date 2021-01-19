 Skip to main content
State Federation boys and girls basketball tournaments are canceled
State Federation boys and girls basketball tournaments are canceled

  Updated
Daniel Scott of Park School goes up for a layup against Amityville in the Federation semifinals in 2018. 

 Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

The New York State Federation girls and boys basketball tournaments of champions have been canceled because of the "health emergency related to Covid-19," the state Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Tuesday. 

The event, which brings together the public and private school champions from four associations around the state, was scheduled for Fordham University. The vote to cancel was unanimous. 

The tournament features representatives from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), the New York City Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL), Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) and the New York State Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association (AISAA) in Classes AA, A, and B. 

“It’s a disappointing announcement but the Board felt it was in the best interest of student-athlete safety and furthermore, it is an unknown if Fordham University will even be open for events utilizing the college facilities in March,” said Jim Foster, NYSFSSAA executive secretary. "Additionally, none of the four associations that comprise the NYS Federation are conducting winter championships; therefore, there would not be any teams qualifying to participate in a culminating Federation event."

The event was also canceled last year. Fordham was scheduled to host for three years from 2020 to 2022. Fordham officials have offered to host in 2023 as well and discussions are underway about 2024 to give Fordham a full three-year term. 

