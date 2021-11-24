State champion Portville adds another honor: No. 1 in final state girls volleyball rankings

Portville was the top-ranked team in the state in Class C entering last weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship.

So it’s no surprise the Panthers remain No. 1 in the final New York Volleyball Coaches Association rankings after winning the state title.

Portville beat Millbrook 3-1, Sunday with game scores of 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17 in the final to add to its collection of previous state titles in 2014, ’15, ’17 and ’18.

Eden finished No. 5 in the state rankings in Class C.

Niagara Wheatfield, which reached the state tournament in Class A, is ranked No. 3. The Falcons took an undefeated record to Glens Falls but were unable to advance past pool play Saturday.

In Class AA, Frontier is No. 7.

No Western New York teams were ranked in Class B and Class D.