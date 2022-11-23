 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Catholic football game with St. Francis moved to Nov. 30

St. Francis Cathedral Prep Football

St. Francis defender Logan Reaska pressures Cathedral Prep quarterback Luke Costello.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Catholic state football championship game between St. Francis and St. Anthony's has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at St. Francis. The time has not been determined.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday in Athol Springs, but weather issues and the related lack of practice time led to the postponement. 

St. Francis won the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association Division A title with a 56-20 victory over Canisius on Nov. 11. St. Anthony's dominated Iona Prep 50-18 on Saturday to win the Catholic High School Football League championship at Mitchel Field in Uniondale.

