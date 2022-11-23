State Catholic football game with St. Francis moved to Nov. 30

The Catholic state football championship game between St. Francis and St. Anthony's has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at St. Francis. The time has not been determined.
The game was initially scheduled for Saturday in Athol Springs, but weather issues and the related lack of practice time led to the postponement.
St. Francis won the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association Division A title with a 56-20 victory over Canisius on Nov. 11. St. Anthony's dominated Iona Prep 50-18 on Saturday to win the Catholic High School Football League championship at Mitchel Field in Uniondale.