State Catholic football championship game with St. Francis postponed

The Catholic state football championship game between St. Francis and St. Anthony's has been postponed, the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association announced Monday morning. A decision on whether the game will be played will be made later in the week.

The decision was "all weather related," Pete Schneider, the Monsignor Martin executive director said. "It could also be a safety issue due to lack of practice," given the conditions.

The game had been scheduled for Saturday at Polian Family Field in Athol Springs.

